Chiefs Get Huge Break as Jets Rule Out $130 Million Playmaker

The Kansas City Chiefs need a win over the New York Jets in Week 9.

Kansas City is coming off of back-to-back road losses, and are in a dogfight with the Denver Broncos for the AFC West division title. Sunday’s matchup just got a little easier for the Chiefs, as the Jets will be down a key player.

Kansas City Chiefs Won’t Face WR Garrett Wilson in Week 9

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jets have officially ruled out star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who has been dealing with a concussion. Wilson has not practiced this week, and will now miss his first game of the season.

This is obviously a huge break for the Chiefs, as Wilson is one of the best receivers in the league. In eight games he has recorded 43 receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson is New York’s best offensive weapon.

In some positive news for the Jets, running back Breece Hall is set to make his return after a five-game absence with a quad injury. He is a dual threat back, and possesses elite speed. Hall and Braelon Allen will make for a tough running back duo to defend for Kansas City’s defense.

Chiefs Aren’t Overlooking Jets

New York is struggling, riding a three-game losing streak and owning a 2-6 record. However, all but one of its losses have been by just one possession. The Jets quietly have one of the better defenses in the league, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy knows his unit will need to be sharp.

“You know what, the Jets are pretty good,” Bieniemy said. “They have a number of first-round draft picks. The talent stands out. They got a grown man by the name of Demario Davis, who mans the middle of that field. He’s been in this league for a very long time. He does an outstanding job of getting those guys lined up. They play extremely hard, they play fast. They haven’t had the best of luck, but when you turn that tape on, they get your attention.”

The Jets are a young team that could continue to improve as the season unfolds. They will certainly be playing hard, and may have a nothing-to-lose mindset. If Kansas City has a letdown, serious concerns for the rest of the year will be raised.