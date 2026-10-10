Will Chiefs Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.? New Report Reveals Where They Stand

The Kansas City Chiefs are not trading for Marvin Harrison Jr., according to KPRC 2 insider Aaron Wilson, as receiver injuries mount for the four-time Super Bowl champion franchise.

Tyquan Thornton is out at least until January and Rashee Rice is hurting, so who catches Patrick Mahomes’ passes before the Nov. 10 deadline?

“Chiefs and Colts are not trading for Harrison,” Wilson wrote on his social media channels Saturday. The Houston Texans lead the chase instead. Trade talks with the Arizona Cardinals center on a 2028 second-round pick, though nothing is final and Arizona wants more bidders, according to Wilson’s earlier report.

Kansas City Chiefs Out on Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

Kansas City’s link to Harrison rested on analyst speculation, not reports of formal offers. Receiver need, his pedigree and a 4-0 start made the Chiefs a logical fit, in theory.

Harrison knows a move is coming, Wilson reported. The Arizona Cardinals made him inactive against the Detroit Lions while finalizing a deal, according to sources cited by ESPN. The Indianapolis Colts, the franchise where Harrison’s Hall of Fame father starred, also did their homework and walked away, scared off by Arizona’s asking price, according to USA Today’s Colts Wire.

Kansas City is 4-0 and still needs help. Tyquan Thornton, the team’s second-leading receiver with 291 yards, suffered an ankle injury in the 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and will miss 12 to 16 weeks.

Rashee Rice, the No. 1 receiver with 13 catches for 190 yards, injured his hamstring in the same game. The Week 5 bye gives him time to heal before the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals are the only other healthy wide receivers with a catch this season. Kansas City is also among several teams interested in free-agent receiver Justin Watson, who played for the Chiefs from 2022 to 2024, according to Kansas City Star reporter Pete Sweeney.

Running back Kenneth Walker III has carried much of the load. That gives the Chiefs room to shop for cheaper options rather than overpay.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Price Tag

Arizona’s asking price is steep for a player who has struggled.

“Arizona would want a second-round draft pick and more,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote, as quoted by Sportsnaut. Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort chose Harrison over receivers Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze in the 2024 NFL draft, and Pelissero wrote that Ossenfort is not eager to move him.

Harrison arrived in Arizona with enormous expectations. At Ohio State, he won the 2023 Biletnikoff Award and scored 31 touchdowns in three seasons.

He caught 62 passes for 885 yards as a rookie and 41 for 608 last year, then opened 2026 with five catches for 85 yards through four games, according to the CBS Sports stats. He remains on a four-year rookie deal worth about $35.4 million fully guaranteed.

Houston holds the inside track, and Kansas City must pivot. Free agency and other trade targets remain options before the Nov. 10 deadline, but Patrick Mahomes still needs targets.