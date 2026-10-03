NFL Hits Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane With Bad News Ahead of Week 4

At least one Kansas City Chiefs player has been fined by the NFL in each week of the 2026 season.

Running back Kenneth Walker III was fined $8K in Week 1 for throwing the ball into the stands while celebrating a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. Offensive lineman Trey Smith also received a fine in that game for executing a chop block, costing him $6,750. In Week 2, safety Jaden Hicks got hit with a $6,707 fine for committing a blow to the head-neck area.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane Fined by NFL for Unnecessary Roughness

The Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-10 in Week 3, but it came at a cost for rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane. Late during the first quarter, Delane and Hicks combined for a tackle on Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington.

Unfortunately for Delane, he was fined $12,537 for what the NFL described as a low block, under the category of unnecessary roughness. It should be noted that he was not penalized on the play. Week 3 was the first full game of Delane’s career after he exited in Week 1 following the opening drive with a shoulder injury, which also kept him out in Week 2.

Delane had an impressive outing against the Dolphins, recording 10 total tackles (one for loss) and one pass defensed on the day. He allowed five receptions, but only for 24 yards and a low quarterback rating of 75.9. Perhaps above all else, Delane showed that he is healthy — playing 72 of a possible 73 defensive snaps for the Chiefs.

Chiefs CBs off to a Dominant Start in 2026

Delane is just one piece of a very talented, young Kansas City secondary. Second-year cornerback Nohl Williams has quietly had a good season, earning a 91.8 man coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. Kristian Fulton, who filled in for Delane while he was injured, currently holds a 92.8 man coverage PFF grade.

Delane, Williams, and Fulton are PFF’s highest-graded CBs in man coverage in the entire league so far this season. Veteran L’Jarius Sneed has struggled a bit in coverage, but has been a tackling machine and forced a fumble against Miami last week. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has done a tremendous job of developing cornerbacks in career.