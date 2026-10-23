Chiefs CB Nohl Williams Gets Concerning Prediction Ahead of Seahawks Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Seattle in Week 7 to take on the Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Seahawks are still dominant defensively, picking up where they left off last year. However, their offense has regressed, thanks in large part to losing now Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III. Seattle ranks 17th in total offense this season.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Nohl Williams Predicted to Struggle vs. Seahawks

The NFL Nation staff at ESPN made their Week 7 picks and predictions on Friday. When it came to Chiefs-Seahawks, analyst Seth Walder had a concerning prediction for cornerback Nohl Williams.

“Chiefs CB Nohl Williams will allow at least 1.5 yards per coverage snap, well above his season average (0.6) and the league average (1.1). Williams has put up some impressive numbers, but my not-quite-finished player-tracking CB metrics suggest his success has been driven by catch results rather than pre-throw positioning. And that the latter is the stickier skill.”

Williams is off to a very strong start in 2026, making this prediction a bit puzzling. He has posted 19 total tackles, six passes defensed, and one sack through the first five games. Before Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams was Pro Football Focus’ top rated cornerback against man coverage.

Nohl Williams Is Quietly Developing Into Top NFL CB

Williams flashed as a rookie in 2025, earning him a full-time starting role this season. According to defensive backs coach Dave Merritt, Williams stays focused by blocking out compliments when he’s playing well.

“That young man, we were just praising him yesterday,” Merritt said of Williams. “And he doesn’t receive that too well in the sense that LJ (L’Jarius Sneed), myself, and a couple other guys were just saying, ‘Boy, you’re really playing really good football,’ and Nohl kind of always just shut that down because he remembers his M.E.s (mental errors). He remembers some bad plays, but we’re saying you’ve made enough good plays that have helped us win.”

Williams and rookie Mansoor Delane have become a dynamic CB duo, and may already be among the best tandems in the league. The Chiefs will have the luxury of the two playing together for multiple years on cheap rookie contracts.