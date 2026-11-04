Patrick Mahomes Comments on Andy Reid’s Unwillingness to Call QB Sneaks

The Kansas City Chiefs blew it against the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

They entered the fourth quarter up 24-13, but lost the game 28-24. The Chiefs had opportunities to put the game away when they had the lead, and had a chance to win the game on their final drive after they fell behind.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is Willing to Run QB Sneaks

One of the biggest criticisms coach Andy Reid has faced over the past several years is his unwillingness to run quarterback sneaks. It stems from when Mahomes injured his right kneecap while executing one back in 2019. Many believe that was a freak accident, and Reid should forget about it and utilize the play.

That was the case during a third-and-goal situation the Chiefs had against the Broncos from the Denver one-yard line. Despite the A-gap being wide open between center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith, the play call was a handoff to running back Kenneth Walker III, who was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mahomes said he is willing to run a QB sneak if need be.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to win,” Mahomes said. “Quarterback sneak, whatever it is, it’s not like I’m scared to put my body on the line. That’s how I’ve played. It’s gotten me in trouble sometimes, and sometimes it’s helped the team. That’s stuff we’ll continue to evaluate and work on to make ourselves better for future references.”

Mahomes Unlikely to Go Against Reid’s Wishes

Reid and Mahomes have a very close relationship, so Mahomes isn’t likely to undermine his coach. It’s possible Reid allows Mahomes to take some liberties, but a QB sneak may be off limits given that he hasn’t tried one since the kneecap injury. Mahomes said if he were to take a risk like that, he has to be sure it will pay off.

“If I do that, it better work,” Mahomes said. “I understand people watch the film and see stuff and want you to go out there and make it happen. But, the play call is what we call, and we want to execute that play. That’s stuff that we evaluate and learn from. We’ll try to be better the next few weeks. If I call my own number, it’s got to work.”