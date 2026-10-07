Patrick Mahomes Family News Announced During Chiefs Bye Week

Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs head into the bye with a perfect 4-0 record after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27.

Mahomes, who tore his ACL in December, looks just like his old self. In four games, he’s completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,037 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Cheering Mahomes on at every game, his wife, Brittany Mahomes. And if it’s an early afternoon game, the couple’s three kids, Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 21 months, are present.

While the Chiefs-Raiders game drew 28.4 million viewers on CBS, the most-watched NFL game of the season thus far, there’s one key family member missing from the two-time league MVP’s suite — Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Father Received Permission to Attend Home Games While Still on Probation

A week before the Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr., was arrested for a felony DWI in Texas. Pat, who was released on a $10,000 bond, ultimately made it to Allegiant Stadium for the big game.

While Pat is still serving his five-year probation, a judge granted him permission to attend Chiefs’ games at Arrowhead this season, “but did not approve the October game in Las Vegas or the December game in Cincinnati,” TMZ reported. Pat completed 160 hours of community service and an outpatient program.

“Patrick Sr. said he understood he would have to submit to urine tests as requested by his probation officer on dates before and after travel on each occasion,” TMZ noted. “His probation officer told the court that Patrick Sr. had no issues with his SCRAM alcohol monitor device and no issues with drug and alcohol testing.”

Patrick Mahomes Said His Dad Getting Another DUI Right Before the 2024 Super Bowl ‘Hurt Me’

Pat, a former MLB pitcher, has a history of multiple DUIs. However, the timing of his latest incident served as a wake-up call. Mahomes revealed in “The Kingdom” docuseries, “I think just knowing that it hurt me, woke him up to know that like you can’t keep doing the same things.”

Pat shared a similar sentiment. “It kind of hit home before the Super Bowl last year, when I got in trouble. For him to have to answer questions about me, you know, was probably the most embarrassing thing that I’ve ever been through in my life,” he said.

“I called him right after… I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry that it’s taken away from your time and focus.’… I made a vow that he would never have to deal with anything because of drinking because of me. I haven’t had a drink since then.”

Brittany shared that their kids helped inspire Pat’s recovery, as well. “I think it finally hit him that, you know, ‘I have my kids watching me, I have my grandkids now that are watching me,’” she said. “He really enjoys watching his son play football and live out his dream.”