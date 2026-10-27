Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Get Uplifting News After Chiefs’ Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, a devastating 20-3 defeat.

It was a historically bad game for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. For the first time in his 10-year NFL career, Mahomes failed to get his offense into the red zone. To reiterate — in 153 career starts, this was the first game the three-time Super Bowl MVP couldn’t enter the opponent’s 20-yard line.

“You’ve got to feel it. This sucks. You don’t want to perform like this in primetime,” Mahomes told reporters after the game.

ESPN Insights shared even more devastating new records: “The Chiefs had their joint-fewest points (3), fewest Red zone drives (0), and 2nd-fewest yards (213) in any of the 153 games started by Patrick Mahomes, regular season or playoffs.”

While the Chiefs shake off the embarrassing defeat, Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, co-owners of Kansas City Current, along with owners Chris and Angie Long, received some amazing news regarding their NWSL squad.

The KC Current Broke the Attendance Record at CPKC Stadium After Clinching the Playoffs

The KC Current clinched their third consecutive playoff berth after Portland Thorns defeated the North Carolina Courage 1-0 on October 23. Sitting in fourth place, their 2-1 win over the Washington Spirit on October 25 bolstered their chances to secure home-field advantage.

The club went all out for the final home game of the season on Sunday. While CPKC Stadium has a capacity of 11,500 seats — they booked seats outside the pitch, a first-of-its-kind Curren Landing Grounds Pass, to break the attendance record during the club’s annual Fan Appreciation Match.

“The club will welcome a record-setting gathering crowd of 18,000 fans to CPKC Stadium and Current Landing to create the biggest matchday experience in KC Current history,” the team shared in a statement.

According to FOX4KC, approximately 6,000 fans watched from outside the stadium, making for the club’s largest-attended match in team history. KC Star’s PJ Green confirmed on X, “The KC Current have achieved their goal of setting a new attendance record: 18,000 folks spread across the stadium seats and the open plaza that is Current Landing.”

The KC Current Is Worth $325 Million, the Second-Most Valuable Team in the NWSL

Forbes reported in April that the KC Current remains the second most-valuable franchise in the league with a valuation of $325 million , up 18% from last year. Angel City FC remains at No. 1 with a $340 million valuation.

“Putting the deeper pockets to good use, many teams have begun building new practice facilities, and Current owners Angie and Chris Long privately financed the $140 million construction of CPKC Stadium, which opened in 2024 and has turbocharged the team’s business,” Forbes’ Brett Knight wrote.

Last July, the Current broke ground on a three-tiered expansion in Riverside, Missouri– Riverside Stadium, The Performance Center, and Pitch Expansion, totaling a $52 million investment.

In August, the team announced the launch of KC Current Studios, which includes an in-house podcast recording studio and broadcasting facility. Brittany attended the grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting on August 3.