Andy Reid Announces Positive Rashee Rice Injury Development

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field Wednesday to prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

Kansas City is coming off its first loss of the season, defeated by the Seattle Seahawks 20-3 last week. The Chiefs beat Denver handily 31-10 back in Week 1, and will look for the season sweep on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Returns to Practice Wednesday

While speaking to the media, coach Andy Reid announced that every player on the active 53-man roster will practice on Wednesday. That includes the Chiefs’ top wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Rice injured his hamstring early on during Kansas City’s Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. With the bye week included, he has now had nearly a month to rest and recover. Although he didn’t officially participate, Rice was present at every practice during his absence and did little workouts to the side.

If Rice participates in every practice this week, he’ll have a good shot to play Sunday against the Broncos. The Chiefs sorely need him back after their receiver corps combined for just six catches for 39 yards against Seattle. Rice has 13 receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown in three games this season.

Chiefs Must Restore Downfield Passing Attack

Rice makes most of his impact in the intermediate part of the field, but his return could open things up for other receivers who can get downfield. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes stated on Wednesday that Kansas City’s offense needs to get back to the form it had early on in the season.

“If we can get the run game going a little bit more like we have done in previous weeks, the downfield passing game will open up more,” Mahomes said. “Then, giving guys chances. Some of those one-on-one routes, I got to give guys chances. That’s stuff that I have to continue to be better at, throwing the ball with more air under it so guys can make plays. I think if we can marry that run and pass game back up again like we were early in the season, that downfield passing game will come back.”