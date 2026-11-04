Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Reveals Health Status After Broncos Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are relatively healthy as they head into their Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.

They had a few question marks heading into last week’s contest against the Denver Broncos. The most notable was wide receiver Rashee Rice, who played in his first game since injuring his hamstring in Week 4.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Says He Is 100% Healthy

Rice made an instant impact during his return, catching five passes for 53 yards and one touchdown against Denver. He also caught what would have been the game-winning touchdown at the end of the game, but it was negated by a holding penalty. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rice was asked if he felt any restraints.

“Not necessarily,” Rice said. “It was high-altitude. That’s about it, just adjusted to that. I prepared for that throughout the week of practice.”

Rice also said that his right knee that he had surgery on during the offseason had a chance to get some extra rest.

“As much as my body can recover throughout the week, it plays a part in anything that’s going on or could affect me in the game,” Rice said.

When asked if there is any more room to improve physical, Rice said no.

“Nah, I think I’m 100%,” Rice said. “I’m just ready to go, wherever coach puts me at.”

Rashee Rice Quietly Settling Into Leadership Role

Young receivers behind Rice on the depth chart have struggled to produce this season, especially while Rice was out. Rice went on to say that he has become a leader on and off of the field.

“I think they lean on me a lot,” Rice said. “We’re all-in on each other. We’re a group, one room. If one person isn’t doing their job, quite frankly, the play won’t work in general. We just got to lean on each other, and whatever questions any young guys have, I’m here to answer. I’m also ready to talk on the field. I try to get out there and communicate with the refs, so they (the young receivers) can focus on certain routes.”

Rice is in the final year of his rookie contract. If he can produce and remain healthy, the Chiefs may consider bringing him back. Whether or not they decide to acquire another receiver before the NFL trade deadline could also impact that decision.