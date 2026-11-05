Travis Kelce Makes Sweet Admission About His First Holiday Season as Taylor Swift’s Husband

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is looking forward to celebrating his first holiday season as Taylor Swift’s husband.

Kelce, 37, shared his excitement about the upcoming holidays while promoting Tommy Hilfiger’s winter 2026 campaign.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man,” Kelce said in the Instagram clip. “I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as that tree goes up.”

Kelce and Swift, 36, married in July 2026 after three years together. The couple celebrated their wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The NFL star also discussed his favorite holiday traditions in a promotional video for Tommy Hilfiger, including a special treat his mother, Donna Kelce, makes for the family.

Travis Kelce Shares His Favorite Christmas Traditions Ahead of First Holiday With Taylor Swift

Kelce appeared in Tommy Hilfiger’s winter campaign alongside several other celebrities and brand ambassadors, including New York Knicks player Josh Hart and influencer Quen Blackwell.

In a video shared on the fashion brand’s Instagram account, Kelce described his ideal holiday celebration.

He specifically mentioned his mother’s homemade blueberry muffins as one of the things he enjoys during the season.

Kelce also joked about finding festive clothing for the occasion.

“You got any Tommy Christmas onesies somewhere?” he asked.

Swift has previously spoken about her own love for Christmas, which dates back to her childhood in Pennsylvania.

The singer grew up on a Christmas tree farm, an experience she discussed during a 2013 interview with US Weekly.

“I grew up on a farm. It was a Christmas tree farm, though, so that’s why I’m sort of obsessed with Christmas,” Swift explained.

She later released the holiday song “Christmas Tree Farm,” inspired by her childhood.

“I really love Christmas, I wish it was all year round, just like for the feeling that everybody has,” Swift said. “Everybody’s buying gifts for each other and there’s sort of a feeling about it. But I think that the fact that I love it so much is probably because I grew up on a Christmas tree farm.”

Travis Kelce Previously Discussed Family Plans After His Engagement to Taylor Swift

Kelce’s comments about starting new holiday traditions come after the couple previously discussed their future together.

Following their August 2025 engagement, a source told Us Weekly that Swift and Kelce hoped to have children.

“They absolutely want a family,” the insider said. “Their dream is to have kids.”

The source also suggested that the couple might “not wait too long” before starting a family.

“She’s in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away,” the insider added.

Kelce also joked about future family gatherings during a June 2026 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“It might be nice to meet some of the Kelce relatives that we don’t know,” Jason said.

Jason, 39, also joked about having “some kids that all look the same on the block,” referencing lyrics from Swift’s song “Wish List.”

Travis responded that he could see a family reunion happening “in our future.”

“I’ll add it to my wish list,” he joked.