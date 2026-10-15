3 Key Questions Chiefs Must Answer Before Signing Tyreek Hill

Apotential reunion with wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been on the minds of Kansas City Chiefs fans for months.

Ever since he was released by the Miami Dolphins during the offseason, most assumed he will find his way back to Kansas City. It has even been reported that the Chiefs have shown interest, but his a civil lawsuit Hill has been involved in with his estranged wife may have cooled things off for the time being.

Kansas City Chiefs Tasked With 3 Key Questions to Answer Before Deciding to Sign Tyreek Hill

Douglas Clawson of CBS Sports recently examined whether or not it is in the Chiefs’ best interest to bring Hill back to the organization. In doing so, he posed three key questions for them to answer before doing so.

Will he be eligible to play?

“He is currently under NFL investigation related to domestic violence allegations made by his wife that could violate the league’s personal conduct policy.” — Clawson

If there is a chance Hill will be suspended, it is definitely not worth the Chiefs’ efforts to bring him back. At that point, he will be more of a distraction than a boost.

Is he healthy?

“Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he doesn’t know if Hill is 100% healthy right now.” — Clawson

This is less of a concern considering Kansas City still has 13 games left on its regular season schedule. If Hill can be ready to go by mid-November, adding him would be worth it.

Is he still good?

“Even prior to the injury, he looked like a shell of his former self, recording one catch of more than 30 yards in his past 20 games played. He’s averaged 11.5 yards per catch in that span. That is probably the least concerning factor here for a few reasons, and you can potentially chalk that up to the fall of the Dolphins offense with Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa.” — Clawson

Hill was on pace for over 1,100 receiving yards before getting hurt in 2025. The Chiefs haven’t had anywhere close to that kind of production from a wide receiver since Hill was with the team the first time around. Given his familiarity with the offense, and the lack of quality depth in Kansas City’s WR room, it is very likely he is still good enough to contribute.

Chiefs Could Wait Multiple Weeks Before Deciding on Hill

Everybody is going to have moral opinion on whether or not the Chiefs should re-sign Hill. Ultimately, that decision is up to owner Clark Hunt, general manager Brett Veach, and coach Andy Reid.

Another factor could be the trade market. If Kansas City is able to work out a deal to acquire a notable receiver in a trade, bringing back Hill may not be necessary. Veach and Reid will certainly monitoring things all the way up till the trade deadline on November 10.