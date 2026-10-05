Chiefs among ‘multiple teams’ negotiating with Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs are making an attempt to bring wide receiver Tyreek Hill back to the team.

During their Week 4 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs lost two of their top receivers in Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton to injuries. After the game, it was reported that Kansas City has already reached out to Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, about a potential return.

Kansas City Chiefs Have Competition to Sign WR Tyreek Hill

According to a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Rosenhaus is negotiating with multiple NFL teams on Monday for Hill’s services. It is also expected that Hill will make his decision within a few days.

“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,” Rosenhaus told Schefter.

It is probably safe to assume that the Chiefs have the inside track to land Hill, but Rosenhaus will do his due diligence on behalf of his client. Hill returning makes sense for the both sides. Kansas City desperately needs help at the receiver position, and Hill’s best chance to succeed is to go somewhere familiar.

Hill knows coach Andy Reid’s offensive system well, and he has a deep chemistry with key players such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. It has been just over one year since Hill sustained a devastating knee injury, which ended his 2025 season and led to his release from the Miami Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill Eyeing November Return

If Hill does sign with Kansas City in the next few days, it doesn’t mean he will immediately play. It was recently reported that he will likely be ready to take the field in November. If that remains true, that means the Chiefs would be without him for two games in October — a home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, and away game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Hill could make his 2026 debut in the Chiefs Week 8 road matchup against the Denver Broncos on November 1. It would be beneficial for Hill to ramp up behind the scenes for a month, working out with his teammates and attending team meetings. Hill trails Otis Taylor by one touchdown for the third most in franchise history.