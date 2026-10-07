Chiefs Could Jump on Trade for WR Who’s ‘Being Squeezed out’ by Current Team

The Kansas City Chiefs are in rough shape with their wide receiver corps.

They lost both Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton to injuries during their win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Rice’s seems to be short-term, as coach Andy Reid described it as a “tweaked hamstring,” but that type of injury could linger. Thornton will miss most, if not the remainder rest of the season with a dislocated ankle.

Kansas City Chiefs Could Strike Trade Deal With Cleveland Browns for WR Jerry Jeudy

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report revealed his Week 5 trade block big board, featuring the top trade candidates around the NFL, and potential suitors. He named the Chiefs as a fit for Jeudy, noting that the Browns have embraced a youth movement with their wide receiver group.

“Jeudy is being “squeezed out” of the offense by promising rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, who have quickly emerged as go-to targets. While Jeudy did play a role in Cleveland’s latest win, he’s caught just five of eight targets for 62 yards on the season. A 1,200-yard receiver and a Pro Bowler in 2024, Jeudy should interest receiver-needy teams, as should his 2026 base salary of $1.5 million.”

Jeudy was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2020. He was traded to Cleveland in 2024, and went on to have the best year of his career — recording 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. Jeudy’s number regressed in 2025, but a lot of the blame for that can be placed on the Browns’ poor quarterback play.

Jerry Jeudy Could Open Things up for Xavier Worthy

Kansas City needs a consistent deep threat to fill the void Thornton has left, and Worthy is the only receiver it has that can do it. Jeudy possesses a nice blend of size and speed, and is a polished route runner. With Jeudy, Rice, and tight end Travis Kelce working the short-to-intermediate parts of the field, Worthy could utilize his speed downfield.

Adding someone with Jeudy’s experience and track record would be a wise move by the Chiefs. They haven’t had a 1,000-yard wide receiver since Tyreek Hill in 2021. Jeudy is just two years removed from one, and still has plenty of upside to do it again. He has also eclipsed at least 600 yards in five of his six NFL seasons.

Speaking of Hill, the Chiefs potentially signing him shouldn’t prevent acquiring Jeudy in a trade. As Knox pointed out, Jeudy’s contract is very affordable with just a $1.5 million base salary. Adding both Hill and Jeudy would suddenly give Kansas City a deep receiver corps, and help them make a run at getting back to the Super Bowl.