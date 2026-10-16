Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Faces Renewed Scrutiny as Past Remarks Resurface Amid ‘SNL’ Backlash

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is facing renewed scrutiny as past comments about women and former teammate Tyreek Hill resurface amid controversy surrounding his support for comedian Shane Gillis.

Kelce attracted attention after liking an Instagram video of Gillis’ October 10 “Saturday Night Live” monologue, which drew criticism from some viewers and entertainers.

As the discussion spread online, social media users began revisiting previous remarks made by the Chiefs star, including comments about having children and his public praise for Hill.

The controversy has also prompted questions about how the tight end’s public image could be affected, particularly among fans of his wife, Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce’s 2023 ‘Breeders’ Comments Resurface After Shane Gillis Backlash

One of the incidents receiving renewed attention involves comments Kelce made during an October 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

During a conversation with his brother, Jason Kelce, and their mother, Donna Kelce, the NFL star joked about wanting to have children.

At the time, Jason already had children, and Travis made a remark about giving their mother more grandchildren.

“I’ve gotta start breeding… To all the breeders out there!” Kelce said.

He continued, “I’m gonna find a breeder, and I’m gonna get kids so that mom can love me again.”

The comments originally attracted criticism from some listeners who objected to his use of the word “breeder” when discussing women and having children.

Now, the remarks are circulating again as social media users examine Kelce’s past statements following his interaction with Gillis’ Instagram video.

Tyreek Hill Comments Draw Renewed Attention Following $500,000 Jury Verdict

Kelce’s previous praise for former Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill has also resurfaced amid the latest controversy.

The tight end mentioned Hill on “New Heights” in November 2025, approximately two months after new domestic violence allegations involving the Miami Dolphins wide receiver became public.

On October 13, 2026, a jury found Hill liable for two counts of battery involving his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro.

The jury awarded Vaccaro $500,000 in compensatory damages.

Hill has faced multiple allegations involving domestic violence throughout his football career, including an arrest in 2014 while he was playing college football at Oklahoma State.

Kelce’s previous comments about Hill are receiving renewed attention following the jury’s decision.

Shane Gillis ‘SNL’ Instagram Like Sparks Questions About Chiefs Star’s Support

Gillis, who hosted the episode alongside musical guest Rosalía, has a controversial history with the sketch comedy series.

In 2019, NBC removed the comedian from its cast before he appeared on the show after podcast recordings containing racist and homophobic remarks resurfaced.

The October appearance marked his third time returning as a host.

Page Six subsequently spoke with a source close to the Chiefs star who explained why he liked the post.

“He’s always been a massive fan of the show and he was supporting a friend,” the source said.

Kelce has not personally addressed the criticism.

Some social media users also claimed that he had removed his like from the video, although BuzzFeed reported that the interaction was still visible when the publication checked.

Others compared his activity with an earlier “Saturday Night Live” Instagram post featuring Dakota Johnson, which included an appearance by Swift.

Fans pointed out that Kelce had not liked that particular video, despite his wife’s cameo.

PR Expert Previously Warned Controversy Could Affect Kelce’s Reputation

The resurfaced remarks come after celebrity and entertainment public relations expert Lynn Carratt previously discussed the potential impact of Kelce’s social media activity.

As Heavy.com reported, Carratt, speaking on behalf of Casino.org, said an Instagram like could be interpreted as an endorsement of someone’s remarks, even if that was not the intention.

“On the surface, this probably looked like a harmless way of supporting his friend Shane Gillis, but the problem is that social media doesn’t distinguish between liking someone as a person and endorsing what they’re saying,” Carratt explained.

“When that person is making jokes that many women find misogynistic, suddenly a quick tap on Instagram becomes a much bigger conversation about your own values.”

Carratt also pointed to Kelce’s popularity outside football and his reputation as a supportive partner to Swift.

However, she said one social media interaction was unlikely to cause significant lasting damage.

“I don’t think we’re looking at a major reputation crisis just yet. Travis has built up enough goodwill that one Instagram like is unlikely to cause lasting damage,” she said.

“But these things can chip away at someone’s reputation if they become part of a wider pattern. The danger isn’t necessarily this one incident. It’s whether people start questioning if the man they’ve come to admire publicly is the same person behind the scenes.”