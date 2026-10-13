Travis Kelce Dealt Unfortunate Career News After Chiefs Bye Week

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wears a lot of different hats off the field.

In addition to co-hosting the $100 million “New Heights” podcast with his older brother, Jason Kelce, the future NFL Hall of Famer is this year’s new brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger. He’s also a part-owner of 1587 Prime in Kansas City, along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Ohio native is a minority owner in the Cleveland Guardians. He’s an investor and strategic partner for Sleep Number, a publicly traded bed company. Following Sleep Number’s announcement in January, their stock rose over 7 percent.

However, the 11-time Pro Bowler received some devastating news regarding his investment in Six Flags.

Travis Kelce Is a Brand Ambassador for Six Flags, Stock Plummeted Following a Roller Coaster Rider’s Tragic Death

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, fell out of his seat on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags in Georgia and died on Monday, October 12, CNN reported. Several others were also injured.

“Witnesses said Kariem struck several other people before falling beneath the ride, according to police. Onlookers also told CNN affiliate WXIA that the victim appeared to be on the ride with his son, while his wife and daughter watched from the ground,” CNN reported.

Cobb County Police said in a statement, “Preliminary information gathered through witness and employee interviews indicates Kariem was ejected from the ride and struck other patrons before falling beneath the attraction,” per Fox Business. “Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The amusement park subsequently closed several rides at multiple locations across the country. This tragic incident comes on the heels of Six Flags Magic Mountain shutting down its X2 roller coaster following multiple lawsuits alleging brain injuries last month.

After the latest horrific incident, Six Flags stock plummeted to $9.91 – a 17% dip. “This decline compounds a painful run that has left Six Flags stock down 50% over the past year,” 24/7 Wall St reported.

Travis Kelce’s First Social Media Post After Marrying Taylor Swift Hyped Up Six Flags

Following his star-studded wedding to Taylor Swift, fans couldn’t wait for the famous couple to post wedding photos. However, Kelce’s first post was a TikTok video hyping his partnership with Six Flags.

Last year, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced that Kelce will serve as a brand ambassador for North America’s largest regional amusement park operator.

The Wall Street Journal reported in October 2025, “New York-based hedge fund Jana Partners, the National Football League star and other investors have a combined stake of about 9% of the theme-park operator’s shares, or $200 million.”

However, just two weeks ago, after an earnings report showed a net loss of over $202 million, JANA “pushed Six Flags to consider a sale,” the WSJ reported. While Kelce coming aboard gave the company a jump, it didn’t last. Shares closed at $10.88 on October 1 — close to a 52-week low.