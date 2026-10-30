Chiefs Announce Travis Kelce News Before Broncos Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back with a statement win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

As Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce described on “New Heights” this week, their 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks put a “nasty taste” in his mouth.

“You can’t be okay with being mediocre or looking around like, ‘I wasn’t the reason.’ You gotta [expletive] have a nasty, and just a disgusting taste in [expletive] losing in this league. And find the [expletive] answers,” he said.

“And all that means is you gotta go to work. And that started today. I’ll be damned if we go out there and have another [expletive] showing like that again. I can promise you that.”

Amid Kelce’s strong words, he appeared on the team’s injury report as limited on Wednesday and Thursday. The 37-year-old suffered an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. However, the team shared some great news regarding their veteran starter on Friday.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Elevated to Full Participant in Practice

The Chiefs’ Week 8 injury report listed Kelce as a full participant with no injury designation. Kelce made it clear that he’s gunning to make last week’s loss a distant memory.

“Well, Denver’s playing a lot [expletive] better than they did that first game,” he said. “They’ve caught a stride here, and their offense is starting to put up a lot of points. They’re getting back (linebacker Jonathon) Cooper, who is a huge part of that pass rush and being stout in that run game.

“And you know it’s going to be another challenge. We’re coming off of a game where we didn’t perform well, really, on any phase, and it’s got to fire you the hell up, man.”

Travis Kelce Can’t Celebrate Personal Records Amid a Chiefs’ Loss

With four catches for 44 yards against the Seahawks, Kelce holds the record for receiving yards by a tight end, including the postseason (15,432). He’s also fifth all time in career receptions (1,104).

While it’s an incredible feat to add to his already impressive future Hall of Fame resume, Kelce called the recognition “pointless” amid such an embarrassing loss.

“It’s fun stuff,” Kelce said of the new records. “It’s pretty cool stuff to be a part of that. We’ve said it over the past, probably year, I’ve been in just the discussions of being a Top 10 in the receptions and Top Five in terms of yards and stuff like that. But all that (expletive) is hoopla, man. If you’re not winning football games, man, that (expletive) is pointless, man.”

The Chiefs failed to make it into the red zone for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year career against Seattle.