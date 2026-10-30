Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Sends Clear Message Amid Injury News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a lot to say about their blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Kelce went on an expletive-filled tirade on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast. The 37-year-old tight end wants the anger and disappointment to act as fuel against the Denver Broncos this week.

“I say this because that’s what I see out of myself on film. You know, didn’t play our best, but I can only speak on what I can do better, and I’ll only tell my side of the story in terms of what I need to be doing to get better,” Kelce said.

“So, as a unit, we’ve got to play better together, which is making sure that we’re all being accountable in every single aspect of the game.”

While the veteran was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Kelce made no mention of the ankle injury he sustained against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 — a strong sign he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.

Travis Kelce Does Not Want to Celebrate His Historic NFL Record After the Chiefs’ Loss

With four catches for 44 yards against the Seahawks, Kelce now holds the record for receiving yards by a tight end, including the postseason (15,432). He’s also fifth all time in career receptions (1,104).

While it’s an incredible feat to add to his already impressive future Hall of Fame resume, Kelce called the recognition “pointless” amid such an embarrassing loss.

“It’s fun stuff,” Kelce said of the new records. “It’s pretty cool stuff to be a part of that. We’ve said it over the past, probably year, I’ve been in just the discussions of being a Top 10 in the receptions and Top Five in terms of yards and stuff like that. But all that (expletive) is hoopla, man. If you’re not winning football games, man, that (expletive) is pointless, man.”

Kelce is “appreciative” of his situation as he can’t reach these records on his own. “It’s such a team game,” he added. “The individual stuff is just, it’s cool to look at, but at the same time, if I don’t have Andy Reid dialing these things up, if I don’t have great teammates holding each other accountable, there’s no success at all.

“Shout out to the guys that have done it before me, like a Tony Gonzalez and like a Marvin Harrison and Cris Carter. That makes it that much more of an honor to be in the conversations with them.”

Inside the NFL Made a Tribute Video for Travis Kelce

While Kelce doesn’t want to celebrate his personal accomplishments, Inside the NFL shared a compilation tribute video to honor his new records on October 29.

They captioned the post, “.@TKelce sits alone atop the all-time TE receiving yards throne, including playoffs 🙌.”

The Chiefs also commended Kelce’s latest achievements on social media. The team’s official account posted, “And he just keeps climbing 📈 Congrats, @tkelce!” They wrote in a second tribute post, “Another reason he’s the greatest tight end of all time.”