Taylor Swift’s Change in Appearance Turns Heads Before Chiefs-Raiders Game

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs take on the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West showdown on Sunday, October 4.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has caught 14-of-18 targets for 231 yards and two touchdowns, looks to make history at Allegiant Stadium. With just one more reception, he’ll surpass Tim Brown (1,094) for No. 7 on the NFL’s all-time reception list.

Kelce, who turns 37 on October 5, already made NFL history this season when he surpassed Marshall Faulk for the most yards after catch in NFL history. While Kelce continues to defy expectations in his 14th season in the NFL, his wife, Taylor Swift, is also breaking new records.

Last week, Swift attended the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where she became the show’s most-awarded artist. The pop star won the first-ever Artist Director Honors and Video of the Year award for “The Fate of Ophelia.”

While Kelce couldn’t join her at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the awards ceremony, he supported Swift from afar. Before the Chiefs-Raiders game, Swift received even more incredible news about her latest EP, “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” and revealed a brand-new look to celebrate.

Fans Strongly Reacted to Taylor Swift’s Short, Curly Hair

Following Swift and Kelce’s star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden, Swift caused a stir by cutting her hair.

While celebrating a U.K. chart double with “Patient Zero” hitting the top spot on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart and “The Life of a Showgirl” returning to No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart, the singer’s shorter, now curly hair immediately drew attention from fans.

Many Swifties thought it was a throwback photo from her “1989” era over a decade ago. One fan commented on Instagram, “Well her hair looks great, good for her and didn’t question it further than that. Genuinely thought this was from 10-11 years ago.” Another person gushed, “This photo is from now?? It Looks sooo 2014 in the 1989 era 😍.”

One man posted on X, “this hair is a gag. i’m loving it.” Another fan commented, “It’s giving new girl oh the 2010s are so back.” One woman marveled, “Omg it’s fully a bob when curly,” while one Swiftie gushed, “Oh this is her best hairstyle in years.”

Travis Kelce Appears in the Lyric Video for Taylor Swift’s New Song, ‘Cleveland!’

Play

While Kelce does not make a cameo in the “Patient Zero” music video that Swift released last week, he is the main subject of another song from “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” — “Cleveland!” Kelce appears in the lyric video, driving his car down the freeway with Swift in the passenger seat.

The 14-time Grammy winner sings, “He already took me to Cleveland/Now I’m wearing white/so hate all you like/This is the love of my life.”

This isn’t the first song she’s written about Kelce: “So High School” from “The Tortured Poets Department” and “Wood” from “The Life of a Showgirl” nod to the veteran tight end. While some fans love the new song, many of the reviews were quite scathing.