Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Rumor Swirls Amid New York City Date Night

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce immediately flew to New York City to reunite with his wife, Taylor Swift, after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Swift helped ring in Kelce’s 37th birthday at Torrisi — “one of my favorite spots,” as the Chiefs star described on his “New Heights” podcast.

The famous couple stepped out again on October 9, dining at The Old Rose restaurant inside The Jane Hotel.

During the Chiefs’ bye week, the famous couple is keeping things low key. Kelce plans to “hang with Tay” work out, watch football and baseball.

While the 14-time Grammy winner and Kelce’s favorite city seems to be Manhattan, they tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in front of over 1,000 guests at the midtown arena this summer, they are building up quite a real estate portfolio.

Swift owns multiple homes between Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and Rhode Island. Kelce owns a 17-000 square foot mansion in Leawood, Kansas, and he recently added to his real estate portfolio, purchasing a $5.35 million lakeside estate in Bratenahl, not far from his hometown of Cleveland.

According to a new report, however, they’re not done snapping up properties.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift are Reportedly Building a Private Compound in Pennsylvania

DeuxMoi reported on Friday, “According to sources, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are allegedly developing a private compound in Pennsylvania featuring multiple structures. The property is reportedly undergoing significant construction, with privacy said to be a major priority.

“Neither has publicly confirmed the project, however, rumors of the couple purchasing property in the state have been circulating for years.”

Kelce seems to be following in his older brother Jason Kelce’s footsteps. Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have built up a 10-acre estate in Haverford. It’s unclear where in Pennsylvania Kelce and Swift are building their rumored estate, but it makes sense if they want a home near his brother, sister-in-law, and four nieces.

Swift, 36, has a deep connection to the state as she was born in West Reading and grew up there before moving to Nashville as a teen.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s New Home in Cleveland Continues to Stir Up Drama With Neighbors

Kelce and Swift received great news last week, receiving approval to build a privacy fence around their eight-bedroom home on the southern shore of Lake Erie.

However, neighbors continue to argue over the landscaping designs and have made plans for a future meeting to discuss matters further.

Bratenahl’s Architectural Review Board unanimously approved a privacy fence to go up “with conditions that it match the design and appearance of a fence on Ingall Brook Lane, that its gates match and that its height align with existing stone walls,” Cleveland.com reported.

“The proposal was revised after discussions with neighbors. Jacob Kutz of Tiny Construction said the original plan called for an eight-foot fence that extended farther toward the lake. The revised plan calls for a 6-foot fence and leaves a corridor open to preserve lake views.”