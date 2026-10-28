Raiders’ Season-Defining Battle Lies in Stopping This Underrated Jets’ Duo

The Las Vegas Raiders, mired in a four-game losing streak, will line up across from the New York Jets on Sunday. With the chance to get back to .500 and prevent an outright collapse, Las Vegas faces a Jets team that looks as though they are going through the motions. Led by former Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, New York brings in an offense that will occasionally look better than the Raiders.

They must focus on two players who might not be widely recognized but will significantly influence the game when the Jets have possession of the ball. Granted, Garrett Wilson is the receiving threat, but he remains the team’s best player. As a result, the focus will already center on him. Yet, two other players, offensive guard Joe Tippmann and running back Braelon Allen, will determine the outcome.

Joe Tippmann battled Jeffery Simmons hard all game:

#NYJets https://t.co/u9qnHZP98p — Jets Chaos (@JetsChaos) September 14, 2026

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Badger State Greatness

For Tippmann and Allen, there is a chemistry that goes back to their days at the University of Wisconsin. Tippmann earned acclaim for his strength and mobility on the interior as a centre and a guard. Meanwhile, Allen enjoyed a couple of 1,000-yard seasons in Madison. Now that they are at the professional level, they can also draw on their college experience. One of Allen’s hallmarks is the ability to set up his blocks, exercise patience, and burst through the line. Meanwhile, Tippmann quickly rises from his stance, placing his hands on defenders early.

Braelon Allen, grown man strength. NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bONdE7sDVr — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

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Lack of Run Stopping

Against the Rams, the Raiders surrendered 199 yards, many of which appeared right through the interior gaps. Vegas looked absolutely helpless in stopping the run. According to Pro Football Network, the Raiders have the fourth-worst run defense in the NFL. It is a collective effort that begins at the front line.

Las Vegas cannot win battles, often being dominated by offensive lines and pushed backward. For as aggressive as Rob Leonard wants to be in the pass game, the team struggles to penetrate. In fact, opposing blockers will streak downhill, opening cavernous holes for running backs.

Raiders LB Quay Walker speaks on the struggles that are impacting the run defense, and what the team needs to do moving forward as they fall to 3-4. https://t.co/VN3ImoYQMd — Raider Nation Radio (@RNR920AM) October 26, 2026

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Step Up

While Maxx Crosby has demonstrated his ability to pressure the passer, he is primarily one-dimensional and offers limited effectiveness against the run. This tendency often results in his leaving his position, creating opportunities for offenses to exploit weaknesses in the Raiders’ defense.

Additionally, Adam Butler and Tonka Hemingway continue to struggle with run-stopping responsibilities. Despite being athletic up front, Vegas folds in the trenches. Over four quarters, defenses will begin to fatigue, and the three-yard carries in the first half will become seven-yard jaunts in the fourth quarter.

&n

#Raiders gave up 199 rushing yards and allowed the Rams to score on all five red-zone trips.

Defense is a MAJOR issue

Rob Leonard’s scheme isnt working https://t.co/hrFtfG3JSV — Joshua Jacopetti (@THEGOATtwo09) October 26, 2026

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Last Stand?

The Raiders can even their mark, but what if they don’t? 3-5 isn’t a season-ending issue, but a five-game losing streak could become a step too far. In those conditions, the Jets’ run game stands in the way of hope and another disappointing season.

Like a butterfly effect, another loss could prompt the Raiders to make changes at quarterback or to start potential trade talks. While season-defining seems hyperbolic, it doesn’t appear far-fetched. The Raiders need to find a way to stop the Kets’ ground game from taxiing all over the field with impunity.