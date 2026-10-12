Raiders Sign Ex-Browns Speedy Wide Receiver Before Bills Game

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently thin at the wide receiver position, and the team is deciding to add more talent before Week 6’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Raiders are signing former Cleveland Browns 2024 fifth-round speedster Jamari Thrash to the practice squad.

“The #Raiders are signing WR Jamari Thrash to the practice squad,” Garafolo posted on X. “Waived off IR by the #Browns last month, the 2024 fifth-round pick is healthy and back with a new team.”

Thrash, 26, has appeared in 18 career games since being drafted back in 2024 and has a new opportunity in Las Vegas.

Raiders Sign Former Browns Wide Receiver Jamari Thrash

While Jamari Thrash may not have the production to immediately come in and produce, the Raiders are hoping to get back some much-needed help at wide receiver.

Head coach Klint Kubiak said on October 12th that he expects Jalen Nailor to return to practice this week and Dont’e Thornton Jr. to “take another jump” as he enters Week 2 of his practice window to return from injured reserve.

“He’s got to compete in practice and show us that he’s ready to go,” Kubiak said.

If not, the Raiders only have Tre Tucker, Cody White, Dareke Young, Malik Benson, and Deven Thompkins as active options on the roster. Perhaps they elevate Thrash for the game if Nailor and Thornton aren’t ready to go.

Potential WR Options on the Trade Market

The Raiders will likely look at all options when it comes to upgrading at wide receiver, which includes a potential trade closer to the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline on November 10th.

When asked about the possibility, Klint Kubiak said “All things are being considered.” But who could be available via trade?

According to FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, multiple NFL sources believe four receivers could end up on the trade block, which includes Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr., Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston, and Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy.

There are a lot of receivers with size, talent, speed that, for whatever reason, don’t seem to be in their team’s plans anymore,” one team executive told Vacchiano. “And some of them aren’t going to cost a lot more than a Day 3 pick. If you need help [at that position], the upside could be high. Sometimes a change of scenery works.”

Those are just a few options that could potentially become available. There will likely be other wide receivers that teams end up making calls for, but regardless, the Raiders are lacking production at wide receiver and should look to upgrade through any and every avenue.