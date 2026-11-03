Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Injury Prompts Take on Raiders’ Kirk Cousins

The Las Vegas Raiders are 4-4, but with the trade deadline approaching on Nov. 10, they are sure to get calls on their veteran players. Now, that doesn’t mean they need to trade anyone. However, one player could draw interest in Kirk Cousins.

Any team still wanting to save their season but needing QB help will surely call the Silver and Black about Cousins, who is on a one-year contract. Still, he is that buffer for Las Vegas to allow No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to learn on the sidelines.

Nonetheless, while Cousins might not be available with the Raiders being competitive right now, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes that the Baltimore Ravens need to be calling Las Vegas for Cousins after the right thumb injury to Lamar Jackson and then backup QB Tyler Huntley suffered a toe injury.

If the Ravens want to save their season and not wave the white flag, Tannenbaum believes Cousins is the guy for them.

“I would call the Raiders about Kirk Cousins, but before the end of this segment, we’re going to trade Kirk Cousins to the Ravens,” Tannenbaum said during a Nov. 2 appearance on “Unsportsmanlike.” “It’s easy. You’re John Spytek, the GM of the Raiders. I’m Eric DeCosta, the GM of the Ravens.

“I call you up, and I’ve done this before, and say, ‘Hey, look, we just traded for Kirk Cousins. Get him on a plane today. I sent over the paperwork; I signed it. Just fill in the blank on what it cost us, and best of luck with Mendoza.'”

Ravens Urged to Meet Whatever Asking Price for Kirk Cousins

Moreover, Tannenbaum believes that the Ravens shouldn’t be trying to negotiate with the Raiders and should look to see if they are willing to pay the asking price that the Silver and Black would want for the QB.

“It’s not a negotiation. We’re paying a bill. The Baltimore Ravens have a good chance to win this year. They have a good team, but their defense has to play better. Kirk Cousins, to me, is the perfect guy for them. If I were the Baltimore Ravens, I wouldn’t get off the phone without somehow, some way getting Kirk Cousins out of Las Vegas and making him a Raven.”

Ashton Jeanty Receives Potential Trade Destinations

Meanwhile, Christopher Kline of FanSided floated potential trade destinations for Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty after his reduced role in Week 8, whether that comes in the coming days or in the future.

Furthermore, two of those destinations are the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants. Regarding the Giants, Kline explained why Jeanty would be a fit in New York.

“[Cam] Skattebo is a tremendous pass-catcher, and his physicality could play better in a change-of-pace role,” Kline wrote in a Nov. 1 article. “Jeanty is quite effective in the receiving department as well; plus, him and Skattebo are both NFL sophomores, on the same developmental timeline.

“This is the chance for New York to buy low on the most prized college running back in years, potentially forming one of the NFL’s best backfield duos for the foreseeable future.”