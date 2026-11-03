Maxx Crosby Reveals What Stood Out About Raiders Fans in New York

The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a red-hot start to the 2026 NFL season, with the storied franchise winning three straight games under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

Unfortunately, that win streak was snapped in Week 4, resulting in the team losing four straight games and Las Vegas falling under .500 after such a promising start.

Heading into Week 8’s matchup, the Raiders had an opportunity to get back to .500, but they’d have to do it in a hostile environment on the road at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

Maxx Crosby Praises Raiders Fans for Supporting on the Road

Even though the Raiders were on the road at a notoriously loud stadium for opponents to play in, fans of the silver and black showed up in droves, which really impressed superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby.

On Crosby’s The Rush Podcast, the veteran pass rusher opened up about what he saw from Raiders fans in Sunday’s game.

“And I don’t know what it is, there’s a lot of Raider fans in New York, and I know fans travel, but

there’s a lot of fans out there,” Crosby said. “They showed up and showed out. That [expletive] was dope. Getting the win was amazing though, shout out to the whole squad. Kirk, doing his thing, balling the [expletive] out. Again, Ashton [Jeanty] had a huge catch at the end; Mike Washington had a great game; [Jalen] Nailor caught a tutty, Brock [Bowers], obviously; Mike Mayer.”

Even though the Raiders were able to secure their fourth win of the 2026 campaign and keep their hopes of making a playoff run alive, Crosby admits the first half against the Jets wasn’t ideal, as the defense struggled against Geno Smith and company.

“First half was not our best ball at all on defense, but second half we played a lot better,” Crosby said. “They had us the first half, I’m not going to lie. They had us. We weren’t defeated, but they

had us.”

Las Vegas came out on top, 38-33. It was a little too close for comfort

“It wasn’t perfect. There’s a lot of [expletive] that’s got to improve, but going on the road in the NFL and getting a win against a really talented, good team is always great. We got the win, we’re back to 4-4.”

With the Raiders definitely having a different energy this season and a lot of hope for a promising future, the fans of the three-time Super Bowl champions are excited to once again root for a winner, and it shows in the stands both at home at Allegiant Stadium and away.

Klint Kubiak on Kirk Cousins: ‘He’s Been a Leader’

One of the primary reasons for the Raiders’ success over the course of the first eight games of the season has been the better-than-expected play of veteran newcomer Kirk Cousins.

The 38-year-old gunslinger has turned back the clock with the Raiders and has received some high praise along the way, especially from Kubiak after his four-touchdown performance against the Jets, via Paul Gutierrez of Raiders.com.

“That’s who he’s been all year,” Kubiak said of Cousins. “He’s been a leader, he’s been a playmaker for us, and that’s been the story of the season so far. We have a lot of season to go, so we need to clean up the mistakes.”

Cousins is second in the NFL in touchdown passes, behind Joe Burrow (20) of the Cincinnati Bengals, with 19, and continues to play at a Pro Bowl-caliber level.