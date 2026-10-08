Raiders’ New Approach Earns High Praise From Patriots HC Mike Vrabel

The Las Vegas Raiders, for the first time in decades, continue to undergo an identity shift, which is not lost on opponents. For most of the franchise’s tenure in the NFL, and before that, the AFL, the franchise was lauded for a lawless style that fit the team’s persona. The Raiders bent and broke rules and did not seem to care.

Yet, because they won, no one would have an issue with the behavior. When you are successful, people will call you eccentric. However, after decades without sustained winning, hiring Klint Kubiak could be the shift in attitude within and around the franchise.

Ironically, the Raiders received support from a head coach who made a name this year by being wholly undisciplined, for off-field reasons. Mike Vrabel and his New England Patriots, who the Raiders will face on Sunday, praised the team.

“They certainly understand how to not beat themselves. The defense is very opportunistic. They hunt the football, forcing ten fumbles, which is very impressive as a team. Disruptive, they do a lot defensively, which says a lot about the scheme, the players, and the coaches.”

Early in the latest era of Raiders football, the team has been marked by discipline and the ability to make plays with emotion, but playing smarter is something the team has lacked for years.

“I can’t LIVE without Scott Hanson…” 🤣 “The Raiders are NOT screwing around anymore. The Raiders are going to be a problem for people starting NOW…” @PeterKing retirement and his one takeaway from the 2026 season: https://t.co/q1HZhFiczh — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) October 7, 2026

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Disruption on Defense

As a former standout defender, Vrabel knows defense and what it takes for that side of the ball to succeed. At all three levels, the defense has exceeded expectations. As Vrbavael mentioned, the group forced 10 turnovers, which looms large for teams that want to test them vertically. According to Pro Football Network’s Impact Rankings, which measure the effectiveness of players and position groups using visible metrics such as takeaways, sacks, opponents’ strength of schedule, etc.

The defense, as a whole, is the No. 11 unit, which is quite the leap from last season, when the team couldn’t stop a sneeze. Instead, Rob Leonard combined aggressive playcalling with gap integrity and intelligent linebacker play.

“For being able to handle as much as they do. The multiplicity is on the first and second down. “Vrabel continued.

Leonard, from his elevation to defensive coordinator, preached a downhill, attacking style that has made the Raiders an issue for teams. While the Chiefs managed to hand 30 points to Vegas, the defense battled enough to keep the offense in position to win the game and force field goals where touchdowns would have ended the game early.

“We push down on the gas harder. He trusts the defense. Coach…we got his back. We gotta do our job.” Raiders LB Nakobe Dean speaks after a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs. 🎥: By @MikeDixon_VST https://t.co/JTDy4YIttU — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) October 5, 2026

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Dedication to the Ground Game

While working as the Seattle Seahawks‘ offensive coordinator, Kubiak wanted to feature a strong rushing attack, buttressed by the passing game, something that Vrabel complemented.

“The offense stays committed to what they want to do, which is to run the ball, to find their playmakers. I think Kirk has done a great job of understanding when to get the ball down the field and when to get it to guys uncovered underneath,” Vrabel mentioned.

Vegas wants to run the ball, but it currently deals with a problem. Starter Ashton Jeanty does not look healthy and doesn’t quite have the second gear to run away from defenders. However, he is running with more force and power. Rookie Mike Washington, Jr., has speed to burn. It’s just a matter of getting to the boundary for both backs.

Last season, the Raiders defeated the Patriots and won just two of the remaining 16 games. Now, at 3-1 and with a new attitude, the team looks to bring that discipline to Foxborough.