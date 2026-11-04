Raiders’ Klint Kubiak Shares Telling Detail NFL Trade Deadline

Following a much-needed win over the New York Jets in Week 8, the Las Vegas Raiders are now officially back to .500 with a record of 4-4, ending their four-game skid and getting back on track to battle through the rest of their schedule during the 2026 NFL season.

Although the Raiders are seemingly back on track after putting up 38 points against the Jets, there’s still a chance that the team tries to shake things up ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10, whether it is a move to address the future or a trade to bolster the roster for a potential playoff run.

Klint Kubiak: NFL Trade Deadline Discussions With GM John Spytek ‘Ongoing’

On Wednesday, ahead of Week 9’s matchup against the rival San Francisco 49ers, head coach Klint Kubiak spoke to the media and was asked about the upcoming NFL trade deadline and his conversations with general manager John Spytek.

“They’re ongoing,” Kubiak said of his conversations with Spytek. “They’re constant at all hours of the day, whether it’s up against the trade deadline or not, so we’re always talking.”

Obviously, Kubiak didn’t allude to any trade talks or moves on the horizon for the Raiders ahead of the Nov. 10th deadline, but clearly he and Spytek keep in constant contact.

Only time will tell if the Raiders decide to make a trade before next week’s deadline, as the moves the team makes would indicate the franchise’s mindset with the team nearing the halfway point of the 2026 campaign.

Maxx Crosby on Constant Trade Speculation

Whenever the Raiders are mentioned in trade rumors, star defensive end Maxx Crosby is usually the player talked about the most, especially considering the fact he could’ve been playing for the Baltimore Ravens this season had the offseason trade gone through as planned.

Of course, Crosby was asked about his mindset ahead of the trade deadline and gave the answer that he has given a “million times,” which is that he doesn’t want to play anywhere else, via team reporter Levi Edwards.

“I love being a Raider, I’ve said that about a million times, this is where I want to be,” Crosby said about his immediate future.

Although anything can happen leading up to the NFL trade deadline, it seems unlikely that Crosby will get moved and that he’ll remain the leader of the team’s defense moving forward and for the foreseeable future.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Raiders end up doing, if anything, before the buzzer sounds on the trade deadline next week, especially with Las Vegas looking like a potential playoff team in the AFC.

The Raiders’ next challenge will be trying to get the best of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 on the road at Levi’s Stadium, which will certainly be one of the toughest games of the season, with Brock Purdy and company being one of the league’s best teams right now, coming into this matchup with a record of 6-1.