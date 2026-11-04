Raiders’ Klint Kubiak Explains What He Needs From Fernando Mendoza

During the NFL offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders were in search of a veteran quarterback who could mentor rookie Fernando Mendoza while also being able to shoulder the load under center at the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Although it was uncertain how much football he had left in him after a disappointing stint with the Atlanta Falcons, the Raiders were able to bring in veteran gunslinger Kirk Cousins. So far, the move has proven to be one of the best the team has made this year.

Cousins has far exceeded expectations in his first eight games with the storied franchise, and is currently second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (19) and third in passing yards (2,124), while the team sits at 4-4 heading into Week 9.

Klint Kubiak: Fernando Mendoza ‘Has to Be Ready’

Even though Cousins is playing at a high level right now and has kept the Raiders competitive throughout the 2026 campaign, the fact remains that it will soon be Mendoza’s team to lead.

However, Cousins continues to prove that he’s more than capable of running head coach Klint Kubiak’s offense, which will keep Mendoza learning from the veteran quarterback while sitting on the bench.

During Wednesday’s media availability, Kubiak was asked about Mendoza’s development up to this point in the young quarterback’s rookie season in Las Vegas.

“I think when you are the backup quarterback and you don’t get a ton of reps, I think we all find out together on Sunday how ready he is,” Kubiak said of Mendoza. “We put him through as much stress as we can. Coach [Mike] Sullivan does a phenomenal job, coach Andrew [Janocko], and when his time is called, whether he gets three more years of reps or he gets one more day of reps, he has to be ready.”

Kubiak has said on numerous occasions during the 2026 campaign that the starting job under center is Cousins’ to lose, with the team having no intention of turning to Mendoza right now.

Mendoza, however, “has to be ready,” as Kubiak made abundantly clear on Wednesday, as anything can happen in the NFL that could thrust the No. 1 overall draft pick into the spotlight.

The rookie quarterback did get some time on the field earlier in the season and looked more than prepared to be the Raiders’ starting quarterback when the time comes, whenever that may be.

Kirk Cousins Reveals How He Stays Cool Under Pressure

During the win over the New York Jets, Cousins helped lead the Raiders from nine points behind to come out on top.

Cousins threw for three touchdowns and ran one in for another score, resulting in the team putting up 38 points against the Jets. He recently revealed how he’s able to stay cool under pressure of coming from behind.

“I’ve always tried not to ride the roller coaster,” Cousins said. “But for the most part, I just try to be steady because I know in this league there are going to be ups and downs. Just stay the course and keep playing. … You’ve just got to believe that if you keep playing, there’s a good chance you’ll be right there in the fourth quarter.”

The veteran quarterback will have his hands full in Week 9, with the Raiders going head-to-head against the San Francisco 49ers in an effort to improve the team’s record to 5-4.