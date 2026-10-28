Rob Gronkowski Has Strong Message for Raiders on QB Situation

The Las Vegas Raiders enter their Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets on a four-game losing streak. New York is also looking to rebound after falling to the previously winless Miami Dolphins. With a 3-4 record, the Raiders have an opportunity to get back on track against a Jets team led by Geno Smith.

However, the bigger question for Las Vegas is whether it’s time to turn to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. After opening the season with three straight wins, the Raiders have struggled, potentially shifting their focus toward preparing Mendoza to become the team’s long-term quarterback.

Still, the Raiders aren’t losing games because of how Kirk Cousins is playing. The veteran QB has played 299 pass snaps for the Silver and Black, leading to a 72.8 overall PFF grade so far this season.

Moreover, Cousins has thrown for 1,877 yards and 16 touchdowns against five interceptions while recording nine big-time throws and seven turnover-worthy plays. Because of this form, former NFL tight end and FOX Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts on the Raiders’ QB situation.

“This is when you start Fernando Mendoza, is when Kirk Cousins starts falling off. If he does start falling off, he’s playing great football,” Gronkowski said in an Oct. 27 video from FOX Sports. “You can’t bench a guy that is playing at that level of football in the NFL.”

When Should the Raiders Make Switch at QB?

Nonetheless, Gronkowski did note when he feels is the right time for Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak to make the switch and begin the Mendoza era for the Silver and Black.

“The future is more important,” Gronkowski added. “This is when the future becomes more important: if the Raiders are out of playoff contention. That’s when you start Fernando Mendoza, even if Kirk Cousins is still playing at a high level.

‘Well, guess what, Kirk? We’re looking into the future now.’ We’re out of playoff contention, so that’s when you start him. Or if Kirk Cousins starts falling off and not producing.”

Las Vegas Urged to Make QB Switch to Fernando Mendoza

While Gronkowski believes that the Raiders should still ride with Cousins, someone who has a different perspective on this situation is former NFL QB Robert Griffin III, who believes the time is now for Kubiak to make that switch from Cousins to Mendoza.

“Kirk Cousins has done what he was supposed to do for the Raiders, which was to give Fernando Mendoza time to grow and develop into the quarterback he needs to be,” Griffin said during an Oct. 26 appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “Maybe he wasn’t ready at the end of the preseason.

“They should have started him anyway because I think he’s a culture changer for them. At this point, when you’re on that four-game losing streak, when is there a better time to start Fernando Mendoza? I think the time is now.”

It will be interesting to see what the Raiders decide for the game against the Jets, but should the team fall to 3-5, the conversation about their QB situation won’t be going away.