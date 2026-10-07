The $30M Weapon Trade Target That Solves Raiders’ Biggest Problem

The Las Vegas Raiders have started the season with an impressive 3-1 record, showcasing their skill on both offense and defense. While sitting in early contention in the AFC West, the team has a fantastic view of the rest of the conference. The 0-4 Houston Texans do not seem poised for a big season. As a result, the Raiders can look at the Houston roster for a potential piece that can help them now and down the line.

Despite averaging over 28 points per game, Vegas’ offense owns a major hole, one that could cost them immediately. While the offense moves the ball, the team lacks a true No. 1, a playmaker with the ability to win on the boundary. As previously noted, Houston’s offense is on the verge of a lost season.

Nico Collins, the team’s best receiver, could become that player in the desert. Collins, a six-foot-four with explosive long speed, would serve as the external threat to turn the team into a valid threat. General manager John Spytek could see Collins as a trade target who may not cost the franchise much in draft capital.

Nico Collins came back from injury and immediately reminded everyone what Houston was missing. 6 REC, 110 REC YDS, 18.3 AVG, 2 TD vs Cowboys https://t.co/KOTTFcvoLL — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 4, 2026

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The Deal Needs to Happen Now

With a 0-4 record, the Texans look unlikely to rise from the bottom of the AFC South, a division that doesn’t seem competitive. Collins becomes a free agent after next season, so what would the Raiders need to send the Texans? At this point, a low second or high third-round pick could be the asking price. The move instantly helps the offense but could also prove crucial to rookie Fernando Mendoza’s eventual ascent to the starting role.

It is TIME for Spytek to go fishing after 4 games. I like WR Nico Collins via Texans trade. https://t.co/m6CGEx1Z7i — AFL Godfather 👓🏴‍☠️🔥 (@NFLMAVERICK) October 5, 2026

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The Michigan Connection

Granted, college allegiances in the NFL rarely carry much weight, usually. However, the Raiders’ front office has a distinct shade of blue to its background. Collins, Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady all attended the University of Michigan. Moreover, as a former personnel executive, Spytek knows from days as a talent evaluator. As someone who maintained a connection to Ann Arbor, Brady is also well-familiar with Collins and his abilities.

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do” 😤 @Raiders | @KirkCousins8 https://t.co/Q6iStzTt9d — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2026

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How Would Collins Fit?

While the tight end position has been the primary target for Kirk Cousins, teams already know and have started to bracket tight ends, leaving the outside receiver open. Tre Tucker is an excellent, serious threat, but he lacks both the route-running dexterity and the size to beat the jam. Collins’ presence helps in three ways.

First, he would command the defense to spread out, creating alleys and holes for underneath option routes, helping the tight ends face single coverage. Next, opponents would need to lighten the box, hopefully allowing the Raiders’ rushing attack to get loose. Next, as Cousins doesn’t possess the strongest arm, he does like to let the ball travel deep on the positive side of the 50-yard line.

Now, picture Collins on the outside, giving the Raiders a more viable threat. To fully unlock the offense, Las Vegas needs a big-time receiver who not only forces defenses to stay honest but also gives any quarterback the confidence to throw the ball downfield.