3 Desperate Teams Chargers Can Sneakily Fleece in Khalil Mack Swap

The Los Angeles Chargers seem like they’re going to be in full-on sell mode in the coming weeks with the November 10 trade deadline fast approaching. They’re 0-6 on the season and even though offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has kept his job for now, it feels inevitable that there are going to be some big changes unless Jim Harbaugh’s team can have a massive turnaround.

One player who seems highly likely to be dealt to another team is edge rusher Khalil Mack. The 13-year pro is going to be a free agent after the season and he has three sacks this season in six games. Teams around the NFL in desperate need of help when it comes to boosting the pass rush have to be looking at Mack as a potential solution and the Chargers could fleece these teams if they are smart.

3 teams who might give up a lot for Chargers’ Khalil Mack

Chicago Bears

The Bears showed that they mean business after their blockbuster deal with the Tennessee Titans for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. They gave up two first-round picks for him so they have pushed all of their chips into the middle of the table this season.

A reunion with Mack might be their next move and if the Chargers are smart they will wait for a bidding war to develop amongst some teams but the Bears have already shown a willingness to overpay for a defensive lineman so maybe LA can get them to do the same for Mack.

San Francisco 49ers

Another team that has already traded for a defensive lineman is the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners sent a fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for DeForest Buckner and they could still use help on the defensive line especially with edge rusher Nick Bosa missing most of the season due to a knee injury.

Bosa is expected to be back fairly soon, but San Francisco could still use some extra firepower on the D-line and, perhaps even more importantly, if they they acquire him that would keep him away from another NFC rival.

Los Angeles Rams

Speaking of one of those rivals, the Rams have had a tough start to the season but they are still talented enough to make a run down the stretch and get hot going into the playoffs. They’re a team no one would want to face in the playoffs especially if they can get healthy.

Myles Garrett has been out for a while with a knee issue which could make the Rams check in on Mack so they have some more depth at edge rusher. The Rams may be the most desperate team of the bunch with both the Seattle Seahawks and 49ers making moves in the NFC West so they might be willing to overpay for a player like Mack.

It’s been an awful year for the Chargers, but if they are patient and play their cards right they might just be able to get one of these teams to overpay for Mack.