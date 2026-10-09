Lengthy Chargers’ Injury Report Headlined by 4 Starters

The Los Angeles Chargers are on challenging times.

They have started the season 0-4, and have already suffered through several injuries to key players. That list became longer on Friday, as Los Angeles will head into its Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos shorthanded.

Los Angeles Chargers Rule Out 4 Starters in Week 5 vs. Broncos

The Chargers have released their final injury report of the week with game designations. It is headlined with the following starters ruled out:

S Derwin James (Hamstring)

OT Joe Alt (Neck)

WR Quentin Johnston (Chest)

CB Donte Jackson (Hamstring)

James will miss his second straight game after sustaining a Grade 1 hamstring pull two weeks ago. Jackson injured his hamstring during last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and did not practice this past week.

Despite participating in every practice this week (albeit limited), Johnston is out with a chest injury. Alt did not log a single practice this week after exiting the Seahawks game in the second quarter with a neck injury.

Full Chargers Week 5 Injury Report

The four starters above is just the beginning of a brutally long Chargers injury report. Here is the rest of the list:

OL Kayode Awosika- Out (Fibula)

OL Trevor Penning- Out (Concussion)

WR Brenen Thompson- Out (Quadricep)

QB Trey Lance- Doubtful (Groin)

WR Ladd McConkey- Questionable (Foot)

TE Charlie Kolar- Questionable (Forearm)

FB/DL Scott Matlock- Questionable (Foot)

OL Branson Taylor- Questionable (Neck)

CB Rodney Shelley- Questionable (Hamstring)

Awosika will miss his third straight game after injuring his fibula in Week 2. Thompson will also miss his third consecutive game as he continues to rehab his quadricep strain. Penning suffered a concussion against the Seahawks and did not log a practice this week.

McConkey is the big name on the list, and his status doesn’t look great after not participating in any of the three practices this week. He has managed to not miss a game this season, but aggravated his foot injury this past week.

Kolar could make his return this week after missing the last two games with a forearm injury, but will likely be a game-time decision. Matlock and Taylor have a shot to play Sunday after logging full practice participation on Friday.