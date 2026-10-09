Chargers Assistant Tipped for Promotion Amid Mike McDaniel’s Struggles

The Los Angeles Chargers are facing a must-win against the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

Falling to 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in the division would likely be too much to overcome. If that does happen, it will be time for the Chargers to make some drastic changes and chalk 2026 up to a loss.

Los Angeles Chargers QB Coach Shane Day Predicted to Take Play Calling Duties From OC Mike McDaniel

Coach Jim Harbaugh has publicly backed Mike McDaniel, stating that his job is not jeopardy. However, that doesn’t mean Harbaugh couldn’t shake things up. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that Shane Day could be a better play caller given his familiarity with quarterback Justin Herbert.

“Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Day has experience with Herbert that dates back to his rookie season—though he spent the 2023 season in Houston—and he could be the perfect candidate to help the quarterback return to form. Day’s play-calling experiences is limited to a brief window in college, but he has a strong grasp of what has traditionally worked for Herbert and the Chargers.”

Moves like what Knox suggested are beginning to be made around the NFL. Broncos coach Sean Payton stripped his offensive coordinator Davis Webb of play calling duties this past week, and Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans took over defensive play calling duties from coordinator Matt Burke.

Shane Day is Worthy of Promotion

Day is a longtime offensive coach who has specialized at developing the quarterback position. He has 18 years of NFL coaching experience, and three at the collegiate level. His first tenure with the Chargers was from 2021-2022 as QBs coach and passing game coordinator.

Day left for one year in 2023 to serve as the Texans’ senior offensive assistant. He returned to Los Angeles in 2024 as QBs coach. In 2026 he regained his title of passing game coordinator. Day has had a big hand in the development of Herbert.

He has never been an offensive coordinator, but deserves a shot at it at some point. Taking over play calling duties would go a long way in boosting his resume. It would also take some pressure off of McDaniel, allowing him to focus more on game planning and player development.