Justin Herbert Looks Broken as Chargers Fall to 0-5

The nightmare continues for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers as the team is now 0-5 following a 23-17 loss to the Denver Broncos. The offense looked disjointed throughout, Herbert made several unbelievable mistakes, and the team is tied with the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins for the worst record in the NFL.

Being 0-5 is a disaster for a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. Yet the biggest concern of all has to do with the play of Herbert.

Justin Herbert Looks Like a Different Player

It is important to note the Chargers had a slew of injuries that held out key players all over the offense. That included several offensive linemen and most of the top receivers.

That already puts any quarterback at a disadvantage. The problem is the fact Herbert keeps making crucial mistakes that simply should not happen.

One example is the interception Herbert tossed with just over three minutes remaining in the game. It was 4th-and-6 and Herbert and the entire offense looked confused before the snap. He proceeded to throw the pass right to a waiting Broncos defender.

This came one possession after Herbert fumbled the ball by holding it out in an insecure way, only for him to lose it as he went to the ground. The Chargers defense forced field goals after both turnovers, but the game ultimately ended with Herbert being sacked before he could launch a Hail Mary attempt.

His final line showed him going 14/24 for 121 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He now has five touchdown passes through five games, with seven interceptions. That is inexcusable no matter who is around him on the field.

Who is to Blame for Herbert’s Woes?

Herbert looked awful on Sunday, but was it entirely his fault? That remains up for debate and will be in focus as the organization may begin firing people over the 0-5 start.

Jim Harbaugh is the head coach and is ultimately responsible for the performance of his team. However, new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel may end up being the fall guy, at least at this point in time.

Herbert was a Pro Bowler last season and has a history of regular-season success. He appears to be lost in this new offense, unable to even play at a league-average level. Is that McDaniel’s fault? Or Herbert’s?

The injuries certainly don’t help, putting attention on GM Joe Horitz and his ability to construct a competitive roster.

The news only gets worse for the Chargers as the team heads on the road next week to take on the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. A surprising win in that game would signal not all hope is lost for Herbert and his team. However, a loss may lead to firings during the Week 7 bye.

Benching Herbert would not make much sense given his contract, leaving the team in an unenviable spot right now. Making a change in the offensive coaching staff seems like the next logical move, as there is no other explanation for Herbert looking unplayable so far this season.