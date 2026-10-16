Chargers Get Eye-Opening Ladd McConkey Injury News Ahead of Week 6

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for any signs of hope amid what has been a horrific start to the 2026 campaign. With a 0-5 record, the Chargers are running the risk of watching their season go up in flames before it even has a chance to get off the ground. The problem, of course, is that L.A. is in the middle of an unrelenting stretch of opponents.

It’d be one thing if Los Angeles was going up against behemoths like the Kansas City Chiefs (its Week 6 opponent) at full health, but it has been battered by injuries as of late. While the team ruled out several key players on Friday ahead of this game, it got some positive injury news on star wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Chargers Remove Ladd McConkey From Injury Report

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey has no injury designation for Sunday’s game. https://t.co/0epKzm1BpA— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2026

Nobody has really managed to have a good start to the season on offense for the Chargers as they continue to try to adapt to new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s scheme. While that stands true for McConkey, his woes have been due to his inability to stay healthy, rather than what he has done on the field.

McConkey has caught 12 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown through five games, but there’s a big asterisk next to the number of games he’s played. In Week 5, McConkey was active, but he didn’t play at all, thanks to hip and foot injuries, the latter of which he re-aggravated in Week 4, causing him to miss most of the game. McConkey also was forced out of the team’s Week 2 contest early with his aforementioned hip injury.

It feels like Los Angeles needs McConkey healthy if it has any shot at getting back on track, and throughout the week, he has made significant progress when it comes to getting ready for the team’s clash against the Chiefs. When the Chargers released their final injury report on Friday, McConkey was nowhere to be found, indicating that he is good to go for this contest.

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey has no injury designation for Sunday’s game,” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Chargers Offense Gets Big Ladd McConkey Boost

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Ladd McConkey #15 of the Los Angeles Chargers during a 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The biggest issue for Los Angeles on offense is that Herbert has looked lost pretty much anytime he drops back to throw. Simply put, he needs a sure thing on some plays, and McConkey is the closest option he has to a sure thing on this team. Getting Herbert his top target back is huge, especially with the season hanging in the balance.

And with all that being said, McConkey’s return may ultimately mean nothing considering how L.A. is running into an undefeated Kansas City team. Herbert has shown some signs of life in recent weeks, but he’s going to need to turn in a flawless 60 minutes’ worth of football for the Chargers to even have a shot. Having McConkey will help, but even he may not be enough to help L.A. get in the win column this week.