Chargers Urged to Trade for $35 Million Playmaker to Save Season

The Los Angeles Chargers are on desperate times.

They had big expectations entering the 2026 season, but are off to an 0-4 start. The Chargers have struggled on offense in particular, tied for the NFL lead in turnovers with 10. If Los Angeles truly believes it can turn things around, it may be time to make a huge move.

Los Angeles Chargers Urged to Trade for WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report came up with trade ideas for each 0-4 team that could be significant enough to save their season. When it came to the Chargers, Kay pitched going after Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. — with injuries being one of the main factors why.

“While injuries to the likes of left tackle Rashawn Slater and top wideout Ladd McConkey haven’t helped L.A.’s cause, it’s become clear there isn’t enough talent here to compete. A trade for an immensely talented but underperforming wideout in Marvin Harrison Jr. could benefit all parties.”

The injuries to McConkey, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and Brenen Thompson — combined with the struggles of Quentin Johnston — make it very logical to go after Harrison. The Cardinals spent the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Harrison, who was considered a can’t-miss prospect.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Is Worth a Swing for Chargers

In Kay’s proposed trade, he has Los Angeles sending Arizona a 2027 third-round pick. Harrison’s upside is definitely worth that, even if it never materializes. Kay went on to note that both sides really have nothing to lose at this point.

“A change of scenery could be exactly what Harrison needs to rejuvenate his career. It could also be the missing piece for a broken Chargers passing offense that is falling apart around quarterback Justin Herbert. While Los Angeles would be doomed if Harrison continues to struggle following a trade, the team is already well on its way to missing the playoffs and has little left to lose at this juncture.”

Harrison was promising during his rookie year, catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he regressed in Year 2, posting 41 receptions for 608 yards and four TDs. He is tracking even worse this season with just five catches for 85 yards.

If it’s an effort issue for Harrison, perhaps coach Jim Harbaugh can fix it. If it’s mental, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, even if the Chargers’ offense is currently in a rut.