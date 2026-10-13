NFL Announces Punishment for Rams’ Alaric Jackson After Bradley Chubb Confrontation

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a hard-fought 37-34 overtime defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, dropping their record to 2-3 on the season. After entering the year with Super Bowl expectations, the Rams have been one of the more disappointing teams across the league through five games.

Things went from bad to worse after the clock struck zero late Monday night, as offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was seen throwing a punch at Bills’ linebacker Bradley Chubb. While the situation was quickly de-escalated by folks around the two, it seemed pretty obvious that repercussions would be coming Jackson’s way, and it didn’t take long for the NFL to announce its punishment for him.

NFL Hands Alaric Jackson a Two-Game Suspension

Jackson didn’t get selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he latched on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, and he hasn’t looked back. After eventually becoming the team’s starting left tackle, Jackson has gradually become one of the best players at this position in the league, making him a developmental success story for Los Angeles.

While his play on the field has been great, Jackson has found himself in hot water off the field, as he is currently dealing with a domestic battery case that the league is still reviewing. A ruling could result in him being punished for his off-field actions in the future, but in the meantime, Jackson found another way to get himself in trouble.

After the dust had settled in this game, Jackson confronted Chubb at midfield, and after appearing to exchange barbs with him, he delivered a swift punch to his face. Chubb didn’t retaliate, revealing he didn’t want to get punished himself, and it appears he made the right decision, as the league has slapped Jackson with a two-game suspension for his actions.

Just in: Rams LT Alaric Jackson has been suspended 2 games for punching Bradley Chubb after their game on Monday night. LA won’t have Jackson in Week 6 vs. Arizona and Week 7 vs Las Vegas,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X.