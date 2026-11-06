Rams Urged to Target $48M Replacement for Super Bowl Champ Before Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Rams are among the teams still chasing a postseason berth, and a move for Donte Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers could prove more worthwhile than some of the more prominent speculation as the trade deadline approaches.

CBS Sports’ JP Acosta listed Jackson as a “realistic trade” target for the Rams.

“The Rams’ defense has been decimated by injury. While they get EDGE Myles Garrett back soon, CB Jaylen Watson is going to be out for the season with a shoulder injury,” Acosta wrote on November 6. “That leaves CB Trent McDuffie with…Emmanuel Forbes Jr and Josh Wallace at cornerback. For a team that wants to play multiple DBs on the field on money downs, going and getting another cornerback has to take priority.”

The 0-7 Chargers have remained reluctant to trade players despite their current record. Still, Jackson is one of several players drawing speculative links to the club.

“Jackson is in the final year of a two-year free-agent deal he signed in 2025. He has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Jackson is one of the most compelling defensive backs on this list,” The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote on November 3. “He is relatively cheap, so he is an option for teams tight against the cap. And he is an experienced veteran who can acclimate quickly to a variety of schemes, though a zone-heavy scheme would be the best fit. Jackson has 23 career interceptions, tied for fifth-most among active players.”

He is on an expiring two-year, $13 million contract with $42.8 million in career earnings.

Jackson was originally a second-round pick (55th overall) by the Carolina Panthers in 2018. He has 373 total tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 3 recoveries, and 1.0 sack to go with his INTs. He has appeared in 116 games played (109 starts).

“Jackson feels like the veteran presence the Rams normally go for in the secondary, with the ability to play multiple roles and thrive in off-coverage,” Acosta wrote.

Rams Urged to Trade for Donte Jackson Amid WR Trade Push

Jackson would fill a recently realized need with the lost of Watson, a Super Bowl champion. But the Rams have faced questions over their wide receiver depth have since before the season.

They have received suggestions for a wide range of targets.

Like ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, though, Acosta noted that popular speculative option Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars is a lofty target. He is arguably too much so to be a realistic solution before the deadline.

Barnwell also listed Isaiah Williams of the New York Jets as a more realistic potential target. The deadline is on November 10.

“Williams isn’t going to be the focal point of the offense, but the 5-foot-10 player out of Illinois did manage 34- and 73-receiving yard games for the Jets earlier this season,” Barnwell wrote on November 5. “Perhaps more importantly, he’s a capable return man who can contribute for the Rams on special teams, meaning he can be active on game days when Adams and Nacua are in the lineup.”

Barnwell also suggested kick Joey Slye of the Tennessee Titans as an option.

The bottom line is that the Rams have plenty of items they could address. However, cornerback and wide receiver are at or near the top of the list in any particular order.