Josh Allen Makes Bold Claim on Sean McVay Ahead of Bills vs Rams

The Los Angeles Rams return home for a challenging Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, led by Josh Allen. Sean McVay’s team enters the game with renewed confidence after a Week 4 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams will look to build on that performance and improve their execution on both sides of the ball. Matthew Stafford and the offense face a tough test against a 3-1 Bills team.

With home-field advantage, Los Angeles will aim to secure another important victory. However, containing Allen and Buffalo’s explosive offense will be a key challenge for McVay’s team.

Josh Allen Praises Sean McVay as One of the NFL’s Best Play-Callers

Josh Allen praised Rams head coach Sean McVay ahead of the Bills-Rams matchup. The Buffalo quarterback highlighted McVay’s long record of offensive success and his influence on other NFL teams.

“He’s been doing it at a high level for a long time,” Allen said. “People steal a lot of stuff from what he does and what their team does, and that’s no secret.”

Allen also described McVay as one of the league’s best play-callers. He pointed to the Rams’ preparation and attention to detail as reasons for their continued competitiveness.

“He’s as good as anybody that’s out there calling plays,” Allen said. “So they’re always extremely well coached. They’re always very detailed in their, especially on their offensive side.”

McVay has led the Rams to consistent contention during his tenure. The team also won a Super Bowl under his leadership. Allen acknowledged that sustained success while discussing the challenge ahead.

The Bills quarterback also praised Matthew Stafford, calling the Rams signal-caller the returning MVP quarterback. He described Los Angeles as a strong team heading into the contest.

Despite the praise, Allen said he has never crossed paths with McVay. He focused on the coach’s work and influence rather than any personal relationship between them.

The matchup gives Allen another opportunity to face a Rams offense built around McVay’s play-calling. Buffalo will also need to prepare for Stafford and the team’s other offensive threats.

Rams Could Benefit From Bills Receiving Injury Concerns

The Rams could face a Buffalo offense with fewer receiving options. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer has been ruled out for the matchup, while DJ Moore remains questionable.

Palmer’s absence removes a depth option from Allen’s passing attack. He has recorded three catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Moore’s status adds further uncertainty. He missed practice earlier in the week before returning Saturday on a limited basis. His availability could affect how Buffalo distributes targets against Los Angeles.

If Moore cannot play or has a limited role, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman could see more opportunities. Tight end Dalton Kincaid also gives Allen another option in the passing game. Rookie Skyler Bell could be in line for his NFL debut.

Buffalo will also be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who has been ruled out. His absence creates another concern for the Bills as they prepare for the Rams.

However, containing Allen remains a major challenge for Los Angeles. The quarterback can extend plays with his legs and create opportunities when the initial play breaks down.

The Rams know how difficult that can be. During their 2024 meeting, Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more. Los Angeles had to keep scoring to stay competitive.

The upcoming matchup will require disciplined execution from both teams. Buffalo must adjust to its injury concerns, while the Rams will need to limit Allen’s ability to make plays with both his arm and legs.