Rams Add Super Bowl Champion Cornerback Amid Roster Shake-Up

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams made a couple of noteworthy moves, both with familiar faces in David Long and Joshua Karty.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team posted on X on November 5, listing their transactions.

Signed to Active Roster from Practice Squad K Joshua Karty

Signed Practice Squad Veteran CB David Long

Long, 28, was a third-round pick by the Rams in 2019. Taken 79th overall, he spent four seasons with the club, including helping them win the Super Bowl in 2021, before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency in 2023.

The 5-foot-11 cornerback rejoins the Rams after LA lost starting corner Jaylen Watson, a two-time Super Bowl champ with the Kanas City Chiefs, for the season to a shoulder injury.

He has 96 total tackles and 1 interception in 80 career games with 12 starts.

Rams Add Joshua Karty to 53-Man Roster, David Long to Practice Squad

Long has also played for the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Indianapolis Colts in his career. He is back in a room that is also dealing with uncertainty around starter Trent McDuffie, who picked up a back injury in Week 8.

Karty’s situation is quite different and continues his full-circle journey with the Rams.

“He’s their kickoff man going forward, with Brandon McManus handling field goals and extra points,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins posted on X on November 5 regarding Karty.

This is a rapid progression in what is the second stint for the 6-foot-2, 208-pound Karty with the Rams. Originally a sixth-round pick of the 2024 draft (209th overall) by the Rams, Los Angeles waived Karty in November 2025.

He re-signed to the practice squad, but the Arizona Cardinals signed him in December 2025.

McManus has made his lone field goal attempt in two games with the Rams, connecting from 30 yards in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers. McManus is also 8-for-8 on extra points.

Karty is technically the fourth kicker the Rams have had on their 53-man roster this year, following his immediate replacement Harrison Mevis and Mevis’ replacement, Blake Grupe, the latter of whom suffered a season-ending knee injury in his debut for LA.

Notably, Karty was flagged twice for kicks that fell short of the landing zone.

However, the Rams like the knuckleball kicks that Karty can do, which could also help explain why he had so many infractions rather than simply booting the ball further. It will be interesting to see how long that will be tolerated if it continues.