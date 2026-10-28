Rams Add Pro Bowler, Recent Draft Pick & Cut Three Players

The Los Angeles Rams have shuffled their roster, bringing back Jake McQuaide and Joshua Karty as head coach Sean McVay continues his search for answers on special teams.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team posted on X on October 28, listing their transactions:

Signed to Practice Squad K Joshua Karty, LS Jake McQuaide, ILB Jon Rhattigan

Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad OL Austin Blaske, CB Nyzier Fourqurean, ILB Elias Neal

Karty was a sixth-round pick, taken by the Rams 209th overall during the 2024 draft. The Rams, who have now signed three kickers in as many weeks, cut Karty in November 2025, replacing him with Harrison Mevis.

Rams Reunite With Jake McQuaide, Joshua Karty

The Rams re-signed Karty to their practice squad in December 2025, but the Arizona Cardinals signed him to their active roster later that month. Arizona released Karty in June.

He has not kicked in a regular-season game since the Rams cut him.

In a full-circle moment, Karty could be one of Mevis’ successors. LA already cut Mevis, replacing him with Brandon McManus, who connected on all five of his extra point tries in Week 7 but has yet to attempt a field goal for the Rams.

McQuaide is a two-time Pro Bowler, whom the Rams added amid last season’s mid-campaign special teams overhaul.

He replaced Alex Ward at the time, who was cut.

This offseason, LA opted against re-signing McQuaide, adding two-time Super Bowl champion Joe Cardona, who remains on the roster. What remains unclear is if either of McQuaide or Karty are threats to or insurance for the new incumbents.

Nevertheless, the Rams have shuffled their deck so much on special teams that they have made their way back to players they already had.

Rams Sever Ties With Three Players

Like the news of Rhattigan’s addition, the Rams’ moves parting with Fourqurean and Neal were previously reported but had yet to be announced by the team. Blaske’s exit is a new piece of information, though.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Blaske is an undrafted rookie free agent.

“The Los Angeles Rams landed one player on Pro Football Focus’ all-rookie team for the opening weekend of the preseason,” The Rams Wire’s Oliver G. [Oliver Hodgkinson] wrote in August. “Undrafted free agent Austin Blaske made the list after he split time between left tackle and left guard in the preseason opener. He allowed just one pressure at tackle while otherwise looking comfortable at both spots. That versatility earned him a place among PFF’s top offensive tackles from Week 1.

“The Rams already run one of the league’s most well-rounded offensive lines, but Blaske’s preseason showing amounts to more than a tune-up. Several of Los Angeles’ starting linemen are scheduled to hit free agency next offseason, and Blaske’s ability to play multiple spots along the interior and edge could put him in position for a larger role in 2027, at the very least as a depth piece.”

For the time being at least, Blaske’s journey with the Rams is on hold like Fourqurean and Neal’s while Karty and McQuaide reacclimate and Rhattigan settles in.