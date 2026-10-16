Will Rams’ $124 Million All-Pro Play vs. Cardinals? McVay Weighs In

The Los Angeles Rams picked up a significant late-week injury concern ahead of their NFC West matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Orange County Register reporter Adam Grosbard reported Friday that Trent McDuffie felt a pull in his groin during Thursday’s practice. Rams head coach Sean McVay said McDuffie won’t practice Friday and will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

McDuffie has become the centerpiece of a new-look secondary after the Rams paid a premium to acquire him from the Kansas City Chiefs in March.

McDuffie Has Lived Up to Rams’ Blockbuster Investment

The Rams traded four draft picks to Kansas City for McDuffie, including the No. 29 overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft, a fifth-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a 2027 third-round pick. Heavy Sports noted the full package when the deal was completed in March.

Los Angeles then doubled down by giving McDuffie a four-year, $124 million extension with $100 million guaranteed. The deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history at the time.

So far, the investment has looked justified.

Pro Football Focus gives McDuffie an 85.2 overall grade through five games, third among 104 qualified cornerbacks. His 88.7 coverage grade ranks second at the position, and quarterbacks have produced only a 21.1 passer rating when targeting him.

McDuffie has also recorded 16 total tackles, seven passes defended and an interception through five games, via the Rams’ roster page. He picked off a pass and broke up four others in a Week 2 win over the New York Giants.

That type of production has been especially important with Myles Garrett still unavailable. McVay said earlier this week that the Rams wouldn’t open Garrett’s 21-day practice window ahead of the Cardinals game as the star pass rusher continues his recovery.

Losing McDuffie on top of Garrett would remove another elite piece from a defense that was built around star power this offseason.

Rams May Have to Maneuver Secondary vs. Cardinals

If McDuffie cannot play, the Rams would likely have to lean more heavily on Jaylen Watson, Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes Jr.. Wallace and Forbes may feel the heat of more action roles opposite Watson if McDuffie stays sidelined

Arizona’s offense has already undergone major changes. The Cardinals traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans this week, leaving Trey McBride and Michael Wilson as the top receiving options for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Arizona will also take the field without rookie running back Jeremiyah Love following his ruled-out status on Friday with an ankle injury. Love has 245 rushing yards and two total touchdowns through five games, and his absence could put even more of the offensive burden on Brissett and the passing game

So, even without Harrison, Arizona has enough receiving talent to challenge a Rams secondary that would look much thinner without its No. 1 corner.

Los Angeles also can’t really stumble again, or the risk of plummeting further surfaces. The Rams sit below .500 after five games and have lost twice at home. Sunday’s matchup against a one-win Cardinals team is a “get right” game their season before a road trip to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, McDuffie’s new groin injury tosses an unwanted variable into the arena less than 48 hours before kickoff.