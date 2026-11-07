Los Angeles Rams Raise Eyebrows After Matthew Stafford Decision

The Los Angeles Rams’ efforts to downplay the severity of Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury have largely served to create more intrigue.

After reporters spotted Stafford icing his elbow, the Rams listed the injury.

“On Monday, reporters asked Rams coach Sean McVay about quarterback Matthew Stafford having ice on his throwing arm after Sunday’s win over the Chargers. On Wednesday, the Rams listed Stafford as having an elbow injury,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on November 6.

“Either he has an actual elbow injury that the Rams had been concealing, or he doesn’t really have an elbow injury but they listed him as having one because reporters noticed ice on his arm and asked McVay about it. Neither explanation seems to reflect the true spirit of the injury report, which expects real injuries — and only real injuries — to be disclosed.”

The first injury report of the week typically comes out on Wednesday for Sunday games, so that is not out of the ordinary.

Except McVay and Stafford have both said the QB has been icing is elbow for much of the year.

“Either Stafford has an elbow injury that was previously hidden or he doesn’t have an elbow injury and the claim that he has one is a middle finger to the meddling reporters who were doing their jobs,” Florio wrote. “Neither explanation is a preferred alternative to the unvarnished truth.”

Rams Downplay Matthew Stafford Injury

Reporters first asked McVay about the injury on Monday, the day after the Rams’ win over the Chargers.

“He’s had some soreness there,” McVay told reporters on November 2. “I think he’d be better equipped, once you guys talk to him, to answer that. I can’t attest to stuff that I’m not necessarily aware of.”

Stafford jokingly critiqued beat reporters for missing it, noting his lack of concern.

“You guys have been blind. I feel like I’ve been icing my arm every day out here, walking around,” Stafford told reporters on November 4.

“Listen, I’m 38 years old, trying to keep up with these young bucks. Little bit of soreness and stuff that is not uncommon this time of year. Again, haven’t missed a rep at practice. Haven’t missed a rep at game. Feel good.”

McVay echoed those sentiments on Friday.

“Really, [Stafford is listed] just because you guys asked me about it earlier in the week. And so, we’re just being kind of–it’s more semantical than anything else. It’s normal, like what he told you guys. But because you guys kind of asked me about him having ice on his elbow–he’s been full hasn’t missed any sort of reps of normal management stuff that he’s been doing over the last few years,” McVay told reporters on November 6.

“I haven’t seen any a bit [impact]. So, like I told you guys, he’d be better equipped to talk about it. He’s been a full participant. Been awesome. He’s spinning the ball. He’s been able to activate all parts of the field with great timing, rhythm, and accuracy. And so, he’s been great.”

Stafford leads the NFL in completed passes with the Rams at 4-4 through eight-plus weeks.