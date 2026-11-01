Hunter Henry Injury Update Helps Dolphins’ Upset Bid vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are working on another surprise.

After picking up their first win of the season a week ago, the Dolphins took a 13-3 lead to the half on Sunday in Week 8 against the New England Patriots.

If the Pats are going to mount a comeback, it might be without one of their best pass catchers.

Hunter Henry, the talented tight end, is dealing with an injury.

Hunter Henry Injury Update

Henry left Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

After being evaluated, Henry was ruled questionable to return.

The signs were both good and bad as fans watched what Henry was up to as the game continued into the second half.

Henry had his helmet on the sideline, but he also wasn’t coming in.

UPDATE: Hunter Henry is still on the sidelines with his helmet on, but has not returned to the game, even after the first Patriots offensive drive in the 2nd Half. — Fantasy Sports Start Or Sit’Em Questions (@FSSOSEQ) November 1, 2026

Apparently the evaluation Henry got in the locker room or training room underneath the stadium wasn’t bad enough to rule him out.

But it seems the Pats aren’t rushing to get him right back in the game, either.

This could be one of those questionable verdicts that’s more about keeping him available just in case other players get hurt worse.

Given that the Pats came out of the half down 10, the fact that Henry wasn’t in on the first drive of the second half seems to tell most of the story.

Dolphins Impact

The Dolphins already had some things working in their favor against the Patriots on Sunday.

New England has been without WR Romeo Doubs, who is on IR. And on Sunday, they were also without A.J. Brown, who was ruled out heading into Week 8.

The Pats are even without depth wideout Mack Hollins, so they’re deep into the WR depth chart.

That made Henry particularly crucial to New England’s offensive plan on Sunday, and he was leading them in targets and catches early in the game.

If Henry can’t play, though, the Pats will have to rely more on rookie TE Eli Raridon as well as receivers DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams.

QB Drake Maye will have to work with what he has.

The Dolphins will gladly take the help as they go for their second win in as many weeks after an 0-5 start.