Miami Dolphins Could Trade Key Starter for ‘King’s Ransom’

Since the Miami Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new general manager, the team has prioritized draft capital and cap flexibility.

That led to the Dolphins trading Jaylen Waddle and Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason, while also releasing Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Jason Sanders and Alec Ingold.

Very few of the veterans of the previous regime remain on the team. However, with the Dolphins at 1-6, they could part ways with those remaining veterans. Now, one analyst has predicted that Miami could move its longest-tenured player for a strong return.

Miami Dolphins Predicted to Be “Light Sellers” at Trade Deadline

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon predicted that the Miami Dolphins would be light sellers at the trade deadline, as he wrote: “The rebuild hasn’t left them with much to sell off, but now could be a good time to get a king’s ransom from a desperate contender for expensive 31-year-old Zach Sieler.”

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote of Sieler’s availability: “Sieler would be a very logical trade chip for Miami. He’s 31, and he’s a potential 2027 cap casualty.

$10 million of Sieler’s 2027 salary will become fully guaranteed on the third day of the new league year. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation before then would save the Dolphins $13.2 million in cap space.

While the Dolphins did pick up their first win of the season in Week 7, they’re not a playoff team. Sieler, who has 17 tackles and two sacks this season, would be a great fit for a team that can make the postseason.”

While Gagnon did not specify what a “king’s ransom” for Sieler might be considered, it would likely be a third- or fourth-round pick. Miami would likely decline a lesser draft pick, as Sieler is a Dolphins captain and the leader of Miami’s young defensive line room.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Dolphins have not been open to discussing moving Sieler. Breer wrote: “The Dolphins aren’t hanging up on anyone, but they value their veteran leaders and see them as key to giving their hyper-young roster the right environment to grow. Miami has gotten interest in DT Zach Sieler and C Aaron Brewer, but quickly rebuffed that, and sees those two and Jordyn Brooks as important influences on their raft of rookies.”

Reaction to Potential Trade

Prior to Week 8, Sieler’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke about the possibility of the Miami Dolphins moving on from the defensive lineman. He said, “I have not had any discussion with the Dolphins or any other team about [him] being traded. There had been no discussions about that.”

Regarding what Sieler wants, Rosenhaus said, “Zach has made it clear he wants to stay here.”

Rosenhaus’ comments echo what Sieler previously said when asked about a potential trade. Before Miami’s Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Sieler said, “I love it here. I’ve been here for how long? I want to win here as a Dolphin. I think Hafley, Sully have done an amazing job here. I’m excited to see this team growing and where we’re going and get some wins.”