Minnesota Vikings Urged To Trade For Former 4th Overall Pick

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the biggest surprises across the entire league through the first six weeks of the season.

They’re one of only three undefeated teams left standing, and many believe they might be buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Some have theorized they might add to their RB room or offensive line, while others think they might prioritize adding another chess piece to the defensive side of the ball.

The quarterback position has fallen by the wayside a bit, as Kyler Murray silenced many of his doubters in the Vikings’ Week 4 win over the Saints. However, with him playing out a one-year contract, some still think they could have one eye on the future at quarterback.

VikingsOnSI’s Adam Carlson thinks the team could capitalize on the Colts being a sinking ship and strike a deal for Anthony Richardson Sr.

“Anthony Richardson Sr. is clearly not part of Indianapolis’ future plans since they signed Daniel Jones,” Carlson wrote. “Whoever the Colts hire as their new general manager may want input on a young quarterback to develop behind Jones, offering a chance to give the team and Richardson a fresh start.

“Meanwhile, the Vikings need to decide whether Kyler Murray is the right man to be their franchise QB past the 2026 NFL season. Brosmer and Carson Wentz likely aren’t long-term answers, so why not take a chance on a 24-year-old passer who was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?”

Anthony Richardson Sr. Desperately Needs A Change Of Scenery

The Colts are in an awfully similar situation to the one the Vikings were in with JJ McCarthy prior to shipping him on a first-class ticket to New York last month. The relationship has been irreparably damaged, and Richardson’s future obviously won’t be in Indianapolis.

With Richardson playing out the final year of his rookie contract, the Colts probably wouldn’t expect to get nearly as much as the Vikings did for McCarthy. It’d likely only take a seventh-round selection to get it done, and they might even be open to parting ways with the 24-year-old via a late-round pick swap.

The Vikings And Colts Play Each Other On Sunday

It feels like we’re writing fan fiction, but it’s worth noting that the Colts and Vikings face off in Week 7. It’ll be very interesting to see whether Kevin O’Connell talks to Richardson after the contest (and who seeks whom out).

Even if the Vikings don’t trade for Richardson, they might be in the market for a new quarterback next offseason. Murray’s contract confirms Minnesota cannot franchise tag him. They’ll either have to commit long-term, or watch him sign elsewhere.

The 29-year-old has shown flashes, but he hasn’t done nearly enough to warrant an extension through the first six weeks. The Vikings being on a roll might make it difficult to land their QB of the future through the draft. That could see them navigating a similar market to the one they were shopping in last offseason, and Richardson is one of the most interesting names that’ll be putting pen to paper in free agency.

Even if his career has fallen well below expectations through the first four years, it’d be difficult to blame O’Connell for wanting to tap into his physical toolkit.