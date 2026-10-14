Vikings Trade Pitch Reunites Team With Harrison Smith Replacement, Fan-Favorite DB

The Minnesota Vikings have the best, most disruptively chaotic defense in the NFL through five weeks, but it still has weaknesses, and the safety spot is arguably one of the biggest.

Given that, Tyler Forness of A to Z Sports suggested on Wednesday, October 14 that Minnesota facilitate a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to reunite with fan-favorite defensive back Camryn Bynum.

“One interesting thing about the Vikings’ defense is how inconsistent the secondary has been,” Forness wrote. “Josh Metellus has been playing a role that hasn’t been ideal, and Harrison Smith has been ramping up. Plus, Theo Jackson is playing a larger role on the unit, which is far from ideal.”

The trade proposal consists of Minnesota sending Indianapolis a 2027 third-round pick (No. 85 overall projection) and Jackson in return for a 2027 fifth-round selection (No. 149 overall projection) and Bynum.

“If the Vikings were going to add a player in the secondary, communication is paramount. It’s very difficult to teach the defense,” Forness continued. “One player who could be available for a trade is Cam Bynum, who was with the Vikings from 2021-2024. He could theoretically take over for Smith next year on the third year of his contract, and the learning curve wouldn’t be very high.”

Camryn Bynum Among Most Reliable Safeties in NFL Over Past 6 Years

Minnesota selected Bynum in the fourth round of the 2021 draft (No. 125 overall) out of California. He played four seasons for the Vikings before joining the Colts in free agency ahead of the 2025 campaign. Bynum, 28, is currently playing in the second season of a four-year, $60 million contract.

While he was never an All-Pro selection or a Pro Bowler with the Vikings, Bynum did elevate into a starting role after appearing in 14 games and earning three starts during his rookie campaign. He subsequently played in, and started, every contest for the Vikings over the next three years.

Bynum also started all 17 outings for the Colts last season and has made five starts through five weeks in 2026. He has tallied 445 combined tackles, including eight tackles for loss, 37 pass breakups, 12 interceptions, four forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks across his six-year professional career (87 games, 76 starts).

Undefeated Vikings Likely Buyers Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Minnesota is undefeated into its Week 6 bye, which could afford enough time for a handful of players to get healthy: running back Jordan Mason (thumb), left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion), wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) and tight end TJ Hockenson (concussion).

It also affords the Vikings a chance to consider trade targets ahead of the team’s return to the gridiron against the aforementioned Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis a week from this Sunday.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic wrote Wednesday that he expects Minnesota to occupy a buying position ahead of the league’s November 10 trade deadline. His take, however, was that the offense will be the Vikings focus rather than the defense.

“The Vikings are 5-0, and they have the best defense in football. Could coach Kevin O’Connell add on offense before the deadline to give the Vikings some more life on that side of the ball?” Popper wrote. “Vikings skill players fumbled twice in the red zone, which affected the total output. But there were plenty of promising signs. … The offense could round into form with more consistent quarterback play. The Vikings are, however, thin at tight end. Josh Oliver is on injured reserve, and TJ Hockenson suffered a concussion Sunday.”