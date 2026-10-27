Vikings’ KOC Sends Telling 5-Word Message to Cam Bynum Amid Colts’ Trade Frenzy

The Minnesota Vikings are ostensibly in the market for several upgrades at the trade deadline, and that could include a reunion with fan-favorite defensive back Camryn Bynum.

Bynum is currently a member of the Indianapolis Colts, who just shipped off two Pro Bowl-caliber players in offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. Indy is showing its hand, letting all comers know that just about any talent on the roster is currently available for the right price.

And just two days before the Colts set off the feeding frenzy atop their roster, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell had a five-word message for Bynum during a game at U.S. Bank Stadium where Minnesota hosted Indianapolis in Week 7.

“Dude, I miss you so much,” O’Connell said to Bynum on the field after the Vikings’ 16-10 win.

“I love you coach,” Bynum responded.

Camryn Bynum Among Few Safeties Vikings Could Acquire via Trade, Immediately Plug Into Defense

That interaction does not necessarily mean anything on its own, except that O’Connell has a good relationship with Bynum so a path to a reunion should not be all that hard for Minnesota to clear if Indianapolis is willing to engage in talks on the safety.

Minnesota is probably more likely to have interest in Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, or perhaps some help along the defensive line, rather than a trade for Bynum. However, Vikings reporter Will Ragatz suggested a deal recently reuniting Bynum with his former teammates.

“The issue with the idea of acquiring a safety is that Brian Flores’ defense is extremely complex and requires precise communication between its players, especially on the back end,” Ragatz wrote on October 20. “That’s why a reunion with Bynum could make all kinds of sense. He played in this defense, alongside [Harrison] Smith and [Josh] Metellus, in 2023 and ’24. Because of that experience, he wouldn’t need a lengthy acclimation period.”

Vikings Can Add Camryn Bynum, Still Afford Jonathan Taylor Trade With Minimal Salary Cap Adjustments

Bynum, now 28, is playing in the second season of a four-year contract worth a total of $60 million. His base salary this season is $10 million, meaning the Vikings would pick up around a $6.1 million cap hit for the remainder of 2026 were they to deal for Bynum this week.

Minnesota currently has just shy of $6.3 million in salary cap space, so the Vikings would not technically have to do any cap gymnastics to fit Bynum into their balance sheet.

Still, Minnesota probably would make a move or two to clear up more space to both provide some kind of cushion moving forward in case of an emergency roster need and/or to make a move for Taylor (or some other RB) assuming he can be had.

Taylor’s trade value is in the ballpark of a second-round pick in 2027, which Minnesota has and can afford to spend given their legitimate Super Bowl aspirations after a 6-0 start, even despite dismal offensive production through most of this season.

The running back’s base salary is less than $7 million this year, so fitting him under the cap alongside Bynum would only require the Vikings clear around $4.3 million in extra space to absorb Taylor’s deal.

The real cap issues would come next season, when Taylor begins a two-year, $44 million contract extension, while Bynum carries a base salary of almost $13.5 million.