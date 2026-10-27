Vikings Trade Pitch Sees Them Acquire Pro Bowl Defender From Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings are the final undefeated team in the NFL heading into Week 8, and while they haven’t been perfect, it’s clear this team is a threat to win, no matter who its opponent is. Rather than dominating on offense, the Vikings’ defense has quickly emerged as one of the best units the league has seen in recent years.

With the trade deadline approaching, it seems likely that Minnesota is going to try to make some additions on the offensive side of the ball. However, for as good as its defense has been, this unit could also use some upgrades. With that in mind, let’s take a look at a trade pitch that would see the Vikings pick up Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne from the Washington Commanders.

Vikings’ Daron Payne Trade Pitch

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Vikings receive: DT Daron Payne

Commanders receive: 2028 fourth-round pick

If there is a weakness on defense for Minnesota, it would be its defensive line. While the Vikings rarely operate out of their base 3-4 defense, thanks in large part to defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ propensity for blitzing at a potentially league-altering rate, the production he has gotten from this group hasn’t been all that great.

That is where Payne could come in and fix things. A nine-year veteran, Payne has spent his entire career with Washington, where he has turned himself into one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league. He was a Pro Bowler in 2022 when he racked up a career-high 11.5 sacks, but even when he isn’t getting to the quarterback on a regular basis, he is able to find ways to impact the game for his team.

A defensive tackle by trade, Payne could be another weapon for Flores to utilize at any spot along his defensive line. Payne is probably at his best operating at the middle of the line and drawing the attention of multiple offensive linemen, but he is a good enough pass rusher that he could also be used as a defensive end in Flores’ scheme.

The Commanders aren’t necessarily resigned to selling just yet, but Payne, who is in the final year of his contract, has had trade rumors swirling around him for months. Without a 2027 fourth-round pick, Minnesota would hand over their 2028 fourth-rounder, which would be a good piece of business for Washington, even if it wouldn’t see an immediate return on this deal.

Would Vikings, Commanders Be Interested in This Daron Payne Trade Pitch?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 14: Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It’s scary to think about how the Vikings defense could get even better, but the addition of Payne could unlock even more possibilities for Flores. Having a guy like Payne who commands the attention of multiple blockers on every play would only open things up more for Minnesota, so while he may not post gaudy numbers, it’s clear that he could be a gamechanger for this group.

The main issue with this trade pitch is the return for Washington. Ideally, they would get a 2027 fourth-rounder from Minnesota, but it does not have a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft, which complicates things. The Vikings could tinker with their trade package if they were interested in making a move for Payne, but with several other teams showing interest in his services, they may have to go above and beyond in order to bring him to town.