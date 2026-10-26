Indianapolis Colts’ $44 Million Star’s Vikings Trade Rumors Gain Steam

The Indianapolis Colts‘ most valuable trade chip is circulating in more trade rumors than one can keep track of.

As always, some rumors come with great substance, while others are merely wishful thinking.

One of the more likely rumors sends the Colts’ $44 million running back to the Minnesota Vikings.

Conversations are only heating up from here.

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Cemented in Vikings Trade Rumors

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report revealed his latest trade predictions for Indianapolis, and Jonathan Taylor landing himself on the list… again.

The Vikings remain a top destination for the 27-year-old running back — speculation is picking up steam.

“While Taylor could help just about any running-back-needy team, the Minnesota Vikings make the most sense,” he wrote. “They remain undefeated but have questions at running back after watching Aaron Jones exit Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

“Minnesota is still trying to settle quarterback Kyler Murray into its offense, and Taylor could help steady the process. According to Schefter, the Vikings have also held prior interest in Taylor.”

Since his 2026 campaign kicked off, Taylor has logged 140 carries for 587 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry with eight touchdowns in seven games.

This marks his seventh season playing in the NFL.

He is ranked fifth in the league with 587 rushing yards, trailing Jahmyr Gibbs (620), James Cook III (627), Kenneth Walker III (701) and Bijan Robinson (704).