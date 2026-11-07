Vikings Trade Pitch for $127 Million QB Puts Kevin O’Connell’s Job at Risk

The Minnesota Vikings look like they’re coming for a quarterback ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but who they get and for how much, as well as how well that player performs, might determine the future of head coach Kevin O’Connell with the franchise.

There is a list of perhaps three viable veteran trade candidates the Vikings might pursue, and could potentially secure, in the next few days: Kirk Cousins of the Las Vegas Raiders, Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts and Geno Smith of the New York Jets.

And it is Smith, probably the most available after and/or right alongside Jones on that list, who poses perhaps the greatest threat to O’Connell’s job security.

Danny Heifetz of “The Ringer Fantasy Football Show” made the case for that position on the Friday, November 6 edition of the show.

Geno Smith Must Succeed in Minnesota if Vikings Trade for Him

Co-host Craig Horlbeck argued it is “malpractice” on the Vikings’ part not to address their quarterback woes with a deal, as Kyler Murray has played poorly and is now headed to the bench with hamstring tightness, leading several around the NFL to speculate if Carson Wentz may not take over QB1 duties should he play well and appease a clearly frustrated Justin Jefferson.

But after letting Cousins sign with the Raiders for just $11 million and swinging and missing on Murray, O’Connell’s reputation as a QB-whispering offensive guru is on the line with the next move the team makes under center.

“Here’s the thing, there’s a political reality to it,” Heifetz contended. “Do you bring in a quarterback if it’s not the answer? Because if you bring in Geno and it doesn’t go well, it’s like now Kevin O’Connell might get fired if this doesn’t work out.

“It suggests that you don’t know what the answer is, you don’t know how to fix the problem,” he added. “If you bring in Geno Smith and it goes poorly, then now there’s the question of whether you should lead the team next year at all.”

Vikings, Kevin O’Connell Missed Big on Kirk Cousins This Offseason

Smith has earned $127 million over his career, but is playing for just $3.3 million this year. So as an upside play, there is little reason the Vikings shouldn’t strongly consider a trade.

But O’Connell’s reputation has already taken a hit, and whether it can survive another is a major question.

“It makes Kevin O’Connell look bad,” Heifetz continued. “If the Vikings had told Kirk he could play there all year, he would have signed there for less money.”

Cousins is second in the league with 19 TD passes through eight games and has led Las Vegas to a 4-4 record. Put that quarterback play in Minnesota, and not only are the Vikings likely still undefeated, they may look like one of the most dominant teams in the NFL.

Because of his success, the Raiders have every reason to keep Cousins, even though he’s on a one-year deal and they have No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings. The only way to pry Cousins away now might be to make an offer of a Day 2 draft pick, which is wildly costly for a 38-year-old signal-caller on a half-year rental.

Co-host Danny Kelly added that the team’s offensive struggles have been a disservice to yet another great defense from Brian Flores.

“It’s kinda crazy … how badly they botched this quarterback thing, and it’s like the one thing people are talking about,” Kelly said. “The defense is incredible.”