Insider Issues Update on Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 entering their bye week, but they are not a perfect team by any stretch of the imagination. The offense, in particular, hasn’t managed to find its footing, and while it has looked better as of late, it still feels like this group has failed to meet expectations to this point.

Injuries haven’t helped, but one guy who has largely managed to stay healthy to this point is wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Minnesota signed Jennings to a one-year, $8 million contract in free agency, but he has been practically invisible in the passing attack to this point. As a result, Jennings has quickly emerged as a potential trade target, with one insider offering an eye-opening update on his status moving forward.

Insider Expects Jauan Jennings Trade Talks to Heat Up

A seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jennings gradually turned himself into a crucial contributor for the San Francisco 49ers during his time with the team. Jennings’ best season came in 2024 when he caught 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns, as a slew of injuries essentially forced him to be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

The Vikings signed Jennings with the hope that he could work as an effective secondary target behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. And yet, even with both guys missing time because of injuries, Jennings has just two catches for nine yards so far this year. To say his time with Minnesota has gotten off to a poor start would be an understatement.

Since Jennings is only on a one-year deal, the Vikings actually have a bit of an incentive to move him, even though the front office just signed him to a contract a couple of months ago. After watching Marvin Harrison Jr. get traded to the Houston Texans, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Jennings begin generating more interest on the trade market.

“I expect his name to heat up a little bit over the next couple of days and weeks,” Rapoport said of Jennings on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “Obviously, the 49ers lost Deebo (Samuel) for a couple of weeks, too, so they make sense. That would be a name, for me, to keep an eye on.”

Should the Vikings Trade Jauan Jennings?

Getty Veteran wide receiver Jauan Jennings has two catches in three games this season.

It’s telling that Jennings has been unable to carve out a role in the passing game to this point, and with the team getting healthy over the bye week, it simply seems like there is no need for him. There are several teams that could use a guy like Jennings (namely, his former 49ers squad), so it would make sense for Minnesota to try and get something in return for him.

Jennings could conceivably find his fit with the Vikings, but reports indicate he is frustrated with his limited role on offense, which is only another reason to trade him. For now, Minnesota is enjoying its time off, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see these trade rumors surrounding Jennings only grow warmer over the coming weeks.